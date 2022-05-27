ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Art League Houston presents Rashaun Rucker: "Never Free to Rest" opening reception

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art League Houston presents "Never Free to Rest," a multidisciplinary exhibition of work by Detroit-based artist Rashaun...

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 1

Related
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Dawoud Bey: An American Project" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Photographer Dawoud Bey portrays communities and histories that have been underrepresented or even unseen. From portraits in Harlem to nocturnal landscapes, classic street photography to large-scale studio portraits, his images combine an ethical imperative with an unparalleled mastery of his medium.
fox26houston.com

International Festival USA in downtown Houston calls for multicultural unity

HOUSTON - Amid a heavy-hearted news week, an international festival held in downtown Houston looked to build communities and promote unity. The 2022 International Festival USA, otherwise known as "The Nation’s Official Celebration of Multiculturalism and Diversity", was held Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Discovery Green.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Finally Gets Its Own Uchiko — Your First Look at the Bayou City Version of Uchi’s Sister Restaurant

Uchiko's Koviche is a cool dish made with lobster, pickled shallots and sunchokes with puffed rice and grapefruit. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality) Good things take time, and in the case of award-winning chef Tyson Cole’s latest endeavor, it’s took nearly 12 years of refining his modern Japanese restaurant Uchiko, before he unveiled it in Houston last week. Only the second iteration of the sister restaurant to Cole’s famed Uchi (the original is in Austin, Cole’s home base), Uchiko is a fiery counterpoint. And now it’s finally open in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Detroit, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: May 30 to June, 5 2022

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 to Sunday, June 5, 2022. There’s a lot to celebrate this week, including Memorial Day festivities, the launch of Pride Month, a pair of Houston’s iconic destinations celebrating birthdays, and plenty of live music and food.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: May 30 to June 5, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, May 30 through Sunday, June 5, 2022. This week, summer gets into swing with Jimmy Buffett in the Woodlands and a celebration of the Texas squeezebox at Miller Outdoor, plus you can be there for the Suffers’ latest album release, catch an Afrobeats superstar, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Fayez Sarofim Dies in his River Oaks Home — Dapper Financial Whiz Known as The Sphinx Leaves a Vast Legacy

Fayez & Susan Sarofim at the 2018 Museum of Fine Arts Houston 'Courtly Ball.' Fayez Sarofim died at age 93 Friday. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Long recognized as Houston’s premier wealth management guru and a generous philanthropist, billionaire Fayez Sarofim, age 93, passed away at his River Oaks home in the early hours of Saturday morning leaving behind a fortune estimated by Forbes in May to be worth $1.6 billion. His gilt-edged firm Fayez Sarofim & Co. is said to manage some $31.6 billion in assets.
CultureMap Houston

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Birds#Pigeons#Art League Houston#The Rock Pigeon#Europeans
glasstire.com

The Printing Museum to Close Current Location as it Prepares to Relocate

The Printing Museum (TPM) has announced that it will close its galleries and studios, located at 1324 West Clay Street in Houston, after May 28, 2022 as it prepares to relocate to a new facility. Founded in 1979 by printmakers Raoul Beasley, Vernon P. Hearn, Don Piercy, and J.V. Burnham,...
24hip-hop.com

Meet Dee Ross – The Houston Based Rapper Who Has Started His Record Label “Foreverreal,” Where Various Artists Have Joined Him

Dee Ross, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, is rapping his way out to convey his emotions and is becoming one of the best artists from the area. He began winning local rapping contests for money at a young age and is now based in Houston, Texas. In 2015 he released his first single ”city on my back” that gained the city’s attention and motivated him to keep rapping.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
fox26houston.com

Looking for some family-friendly fun in Houston? Here's some suggestions

HOUSTON - Summer time is fun is revving up, and it’s time to put some events on your calendar that you may not know about, or you may have forgotten about!. Being the fourth-largest city in America, Houston‘s got your back for some fun in the suns The Greater Houston Moms website offers options galore!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

NRA wraps up 2022 convention in Houston with National Prayer Breakfast

HOUSTON - Sunday marked the close of the National Rifle Association’s Convention in Houston. The conference was met with thousands of protestors during the Memorial Day weekend after a gunman killed 21 people with an assault rifle inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school. For the third and final day...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

High-fashion frames catching the eye of thieves

HOUSTON — A Houston-area optometrist says criminals are targeting her business and others like it, going after high-end glasses. It's a crime we've covered recently, and she says you could be contributing to the problem. High-fashion frames are must-haves for trendsetters, but they're also catching the eye of thieves.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

10 summer activities for Black folks to enjoy

Summertime is right around the corner. It is a time to explore, relax, destress and enjoy the gift of life. COVID-19 has shown the world how fleeting life can be. Black people have faced a number of health and racial inequities that impact the community and we can use this time to celebrate our existence, resilience, and our joy.
houstoniamag.com

How To Get Your Burger Fix on National Hamburger Day

Bludorn’s Dry Aged Beef Burger is juicy enough to satisfy the pickiest of burgerholics. Image: Julie Soefer. Although as red-blooded Houstonians, we think burgers should be celebrated every day, it’s especially important to celebrate these juicy, sent-from-heaven meat sandwiches every year on National Hamburger Day, happening this year on Saturday, May 28. While burgers are many things, they are most importantly here for you in both your lowest and your highest of moments. Anyone who has ever scarfed one down after a night out on the town — this is a judgment-free zone — can attest that nothing quite hits the spot when you have the spins quite like a juicy slab of ground beef gently bookended by two perfectly toasted buns.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Keith Sweat in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Keith Sweat is a singer, songwriter, and founder of the New Jack Swing movement. He has released 13 albums in his career, including 2018's Playing for Keeps. He'll come to Sugar Land with special guests Dru Hill, Silk, and 112.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Janet from Onalaska just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes. Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. This week, Derrick had the day off, so it was up to Courtney to work her magic!
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy