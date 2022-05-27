‘Cruzin’ the Square’ car show in Wilkes-Barre cancelled Friday due to weather forecast

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The “Cruzin’ the Square” car show on Public Square Friday night has been cancelled due to the forecast of inclement weather.

Shows are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the last Friday of the month through the fall on June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28.

For more info, contact Wilkes-Barre Special Events Coordinator Kirk Merchel at (570) 208-4149.