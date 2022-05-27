ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland

By Reuters
 4 days ago
HELSINKI, May 27 (Reuters) - Finland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the Helsinki hospital district said on Friday.

A orthopoxvirus infection was detected in the Helsinki region on Wednesday and has now been sequenced to confirm it was monkeypox. read more

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. read more

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik

