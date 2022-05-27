ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Church in Pasadena honors Uvalde, Texas school shooting victims

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the nation, touching memorials are being put together...

Texas school shooting: San Bernardino K-9 team in Uvalde helping families of victims

LOS ANGELES - Some local K-9s are now in Uvalde to help support the victims of the Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Crisis K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of those impacted by the shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire into a single classroom Tuesday in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootings.
UVALDE, TX
California man, 78, gets high school diploma 6 decades later

PASADENA, Calif. - For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high school graduation. Pasadena, CA - May 27:Ted Sams, 78, who said when it was time to receive his diploma he was told he had to pay for a missing book but that money was better spent on a tank of gas for the fastest car in San Gabriel his 56 Pontiac, receives his origina.
PASADENA, CA
Salinas mourns victims of Uvalde elementary school shooting

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The pain felt in Uvalde, Texas, traveled 1,595 miles to Closter Park on Towt Street Saturday afternoon. Dozens gathered to pray, mourn, vent their frustrations and try to heal after the latest mass shooting in the United States took the lives of 19 4th graders and two teachers Tuesday. A circle of The post Salinas mourns victims of Uvalde elementary school shooting appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Pasadena Police Officer Involved in Traffic Collision

Accident Investigation team asks for any witness to the May 27 collision to provide their information. On May 27, 2022 at about 3:17 pm, officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the intersection of Colorado Blvd. and Oak Ave. regarding an officer-involved traffic collision. The collision was between a red 2021 Hyundai Sonata and a Pasadena officer on a motorcycle.
PASADENA, CA
#Texas Shooting#School Shooting#Violent Crime
Video: Compton street takeover draws hundreds

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of street racers and bystanders took over a Compton intersection overnight. It happened early Monday around 2 a.m. in the area near Wilmington and Caldwell. It reportedly took the sheriff's department more than half an hour to respond and disperse the crowd. No word on any...
COMPTON, CA
Police Locate 9-Year-Old Gardena Boy Who May Have Run Away

A 9-year-old boy who may have run away from home was found unharmed, authorities said Monday. Joshua Glover was found in the city of Long Beach and was turned over to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, according to Gardena police Lt. Christopher Cuff. Glover was...
GARDENA, CA
Murder suspect turns himself in after originally fleeing to Mexico

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. - One man has been arrested for suspicion of murder after turning himself in, according to officials. Liam Boroff, 23, of Wrightwood, was arrested Monday for allegedly murdering another Wrightwood man, 41-year-old Nicholas Robinson, over the weekend. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
Rosemead High School students ordered to stay home following possible shooting threat

Rosemead High School was closed Friday after a potential threat posted on social media caused school officials to take action.Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to shut down for the day as the posted threat made reference to "RHS." There was no specific indication that the school located on Mission Drive was in fact targeted. They announced the closure via a message to the school's staff and student body Friday morning, which read: "Earlier this morning, the Rosemead administration was informed of an apparent threat. The threat was posted on social media and made reference to a shooting at `RHS' today. The identified threat does not make a direct reference to Rosemead High School."The vague threat was reportedly made via Snapchat but did not specify which "RHS" the suspect was referring to, prompting a multitude of schools that share the same monogram across the nation.Local students apparently saw the post online Thursday evening, which said "RHS shooting 5-27-22."A potential "juvenile suspect" was arrested early Friday morning in Raymondville, Texas. 
ROSEMEAD, CA
‘Let’s figure out solutions’: Mourners gather to remember the dead, push for change after mass shootings

Across the Los Angeles area on Saturday, people gathered to mourn those lost and hurt in a recent spate of mass shootings. At Sunset and Vine in Hollywood, posters and flowers honored the victims of three shootings: the carnage at a grocery store in Buffalo that targeted the Black community, the attack at an Orange County church luncheon that targeted Taiwanese-Americans, and the massacre of children and teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2 hospitalized in shooting near Marina del Rey bar

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized - including an innocent bystander - after a shooting near a bar in Marina del Rey overnight. It happened across the street from Fin & Feathers in the corner of Del Rey and Washington Boulevard. According to police, a physical altercation between...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Hiker dies at Will Rogers

Officials are investigating the death of a hiker at Will Rogers State Park. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday. “LAFD Air Ops located the patient and lowered two rescuers down. They conducted a patient assessment and determined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Palmdale

A man was found shot dead inside a vehicle in Palmdale Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 36000 block of East Windtree Circle for a report of gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been […]
PALMDALE, CA
Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a street racing crash early Saturday morning in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino at about 12:30 a.m. on reports of a car accident [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA

