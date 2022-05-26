Youth Dentistry of Macon Offers Free Dental Care for Sharing Smiles Day

ALBANY — Minister Juanita Nixon is a force of nature. Nixon took over pastoring duties at Cutliff Grove Baptist Church when long-time minister the Rev. McKinley Drake passed away recently, leaving awfully big shoes to fill. Nixon already was serving as director of the church’s Nativity Family Resource Center, which collects and distributes needs like food, clothing and furniture in the community, and she was facilitating the Albany church’s partnership with World Vision GIK when she was asked by church leaders to bring the gospel to attendees.

ALBANY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO