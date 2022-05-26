Youth Dentistry of Macon Offers Free Dental Care for Sharing Smiles Day

ATLANTA — Thousands of children in Georgia depend on MUST Ministries to feed them each summer when school is out, according to the organization. But the church says right now they don't have enough donations to make sure those kids can eat. Turns out, they're not the only charity...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Registration is now open for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s free P.A.L. (Police Athletic League) Basketball Skills Camp. You can register your child at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach Section Office at 774 Hazel Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
MACON, Ga. — Paul and Alice Williams own Cherry, the iconic poodle dyed pink for the Cherry Blossom Festival every year, and now they have another claim to fame you might see at the Pinkest Party on Earth in 2023!. “This did not look this way when we got...
Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), the internationally recognized, state-funded technology business incubator, has expanded its reach into Middle Georgia with the hiring of Macon native and entrepreneur Robert Grant as the new catalyst for ATDC@Macon. ATDC is a part of Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute, the nation’s...
MACON, Ga. — As Americans worldwide remember those who gave their lives to protect the United States, one Milledgeville veteran honors their memory through music. As retired Col. Larry McLendon warmed up his trumpet, jazzy notes marked with years of experience rang through the air. At 3 p.m., that...
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - While graduations are still happening throughout South Georgia, one graduation was brought directly to a student who couldn’t attend her high school graduation because of an ongoing illness. Jai’La Mathis, Dooly County high school graduate, was surprised to see teachers, students and staff decked out...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of Avian Influenza in Toombs County. As the investigation pushes forward, the Toombs County farmer impacted tells WTOC that 400-500 hundred birds will have to be euthanized on his farm. That’s about 25-thousand...
CORDELE, GA – Thomas the Tank Engine is under wraps at Georgia Veterans State Park. The crew at the SAM Shortline excursion train is preparing America’s favorite tank engine for his debut on June 4th. This year’s “Day Out with Thomas” offers children, and their families extended hours...
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Tifton gathered at Jack Stone Veterans Park On Monday to honor and remember those brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country. Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. For many, this day is emotional and solemn. Cory...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...
ALBANY, GA – The Exchange Club of Albany is having a huge yard sale this Saturday, June 4, at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. You’ll be able to find a large assortment of household items, holiday decorating items, arts & crafts items, framed pictures & prints, some sporting goods & bicycles, chairs & furniture pieces and far too many items to list.
MACON, Ga. — Monday night, Bibb County marked its sixth pedestrian death of the year, and this one's a hit-and-run. The sheriff's office says this happened just after 9 p.m. on Pio Nono Avenue, near Carroll Street. We spoke to neighbors about the tragedy and the county tells us...
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The coroner has released the names of two people who were fatally shot over the weekend at a large party in Washington County. William Lowery, 17, of Louisville, and Christopher Dunn, 30, of Wrightsville, were shot Sunday at a “Freaknik”-themed party that drew about 1,000 people to the Larry Mitchell Ball Park, 359 Suburban Drive.
ALBANY — A federal STOP School Violence grant awarded earlier this year has arrived in a timely fashion as it will allow two area school systems to initiate programs aimed at addressing violence for the coming school year. The $991,110 grant from the U.S. Justice Department was awarded to...
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people died after being shot Sunday night at a ballpark in Sandersville during a holiday weekend that’s usually marked by family gatherings to kick off the summer. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting at the Larry...
ALBANY — Minister Juanita Nixon is a force of nature. Nixon took over pastoring duties at Cutliff Grove Baptist Church when long-time minister the Rev. McKinley Drake passed away recently, leaving awfully big shoes to fill. Nixon already was serving as director of the church’s Nativity Family Resource Center, which collects and distributes needs like food, clothing and furniture in the community, and she was facilitating the Albany church’s partnership with World Vision GIK when she was asked by church leaders to bring the gospel to attendees.
Threats made by the adult daughter of a woman in a Fayetteville nursing home got her banned from the facility. Fayetteville officers on May 24 at approximately 11:30 a.m. were dispatched to the Fayetteville Center for Nursing and Healing on Brandywine Boulevard regarding threats made to staff by a family member of a resident.
MACON, GA (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted commercial armed robbery, at the America Faves and Mo, located at 2420 PioNono Avenue. The incident took place at around 10:15 p.m., Monday night. It was reported that a masked male wearing dark clothing, entered the...
MACON — A store manager thwarted an attempted armed robbery at the America Faves and Mo at 2420 PioNono Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. Monday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, a masked man wearing dark clothing, entered the store, and brandished a firearm. He jumped over the counter and demanded money from the cash register.
Comments / 0