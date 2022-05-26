Three-day seafood fest set for Memorial Day weekend
Looking for good eats and entertainment over the holiday weekend?. Southwest Florida’s Nautical Mile Magazine is hosting the 2022 Seafood Festival and Caribbean Market over Memorial Day Weekend at the German American Social Club. The 25-acre site will spotlight an estimated 400 feet of food trucks featuring dozens...
The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Free Saturday at Naples Zoo. It’s Free Saturday for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. See...
Below is a list of alternate schedules and special events taking place throughout Southwest Florida for Memorial Day. Cape Coral City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. City offices will reopen on Tuesday for regular operating hours. Trash collection services will be delayed by one day for the entire week.
The Memorial Day weekend launch of a modern café and French bakery in East Naples is the beginning of a local business concept with plans to open as many as a half-dozen locations by the end of 2023. The second location is already underway for Carole’s House Café &...
Get ready for the ultimate Frank Sinatra concert experience for a classy evening at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in downtown Punta Gorda. A Sinatra tribute concert will take place on Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Treat your father (and family)...
This summer, the City of Cape Coral’s Parks & Recreation Department will team up with the School District of Lee County and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to host a Summer BreakSpot Kickoff event at Paul Sanborn Park at 2310 SE 3rd St. on Tuesday, June 7. The kickoff...
A Southwest Florida foundation is making sure veterans feel honored this Memorial Day by giving them a chance to unwind on a free cruise out of Naples. Freedom Waters Foundation offers veterans a free cruise twice every year—once before Memorial Day and once before Veterans Day. The 90-minute cruises leave from 550 Port O Call Way, on vessels donated by the Naples Princess, and their purpose is to provide a therapeutic on-the-water experience that lets veterans leave their concerns on the dock and enjoy a day with each other. WINK News heard many stories on the cruise about how it helps to clear people’s minds.
A man came across a bear in the Pelican Marsh neighborhood in Naples on Sunday. Above is the cub that was caught on camera in Pelican Marsh. At first, the bear showed curiosity about Jim Roberts and his neighbors. “The bear seemed very docile at first. And then as more...
A ban went into effect as a trial run on January 1, after hundreds of pelican and other shorebirds were injured and some even died. This made it illegal to fish on Sundays, as well as every night from 11-5 in the morning.
NAPLES, Fla. — Kendra Scott, a popular jewelry brand, has opened a new shop at the Waterside Shops in Naples. Jaida Barbarits, a brand representative, joined More in the Morning on Wednesday to talk about the new location, their Breast Cancer Awareness Month collection and a cool custom jewelry experience customers can check out.
Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:
More children are in need of a family than ever, but there is a shortage of foster care homes in Southwest Florida. In the last year, 51 children were adopted into permanent foster homes in Collier County alone. When children are removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse,...
A young bear was caught on camera roaming around the Mercato Shops in North Naples. The bear was seen on Wednesday at around dinner time. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said right now bear cubs are growing up and trying to get away from their mothers to become independent.
Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery in Cape Coral held its 41st annual Memorial Day Service Monday in the Veterans Memorial Garden. One of the guest speakers was J. (Mick) Sheldrake, Senior Chief, U.S. Navy retired. Prior to the start of the service, flags were placed on the graves of every veteran.
Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
26107 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-0991 or www.bighickory.net. You can arrive by car or by boat at this Bonita Springs standby, which offers serious food in a casual setting. There’s plenty of bar fare here, too, with wings on the menu. But you also can savor a plate of fish or shrimp tacos, a grouper sandwich, burgers or full entrees. But be sure to sit back and savor the view — Big Hickory overlooks Estero Bay. For those arriving by water, your landmark is Channel Marker 60. Online ordering is available.
Sheba, the abused dog, has a new chance at life and love, now that she’s been adopted by a new family. A video began circling around social media catching Sheba getting beaten in the back of a car at a Racetrac in South Fort Myers. Now, Sheba has a...
Bonita Springs is launching a food insecurity funding program to implement a federal grant and is seeking applicants from area non-profit food pantries that currently serve citizens located in the city. The city received $496,713 in funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid,...
NORTH PORT, Fla. – North Port’s Parks & Rec Department has reported that Warm Mineral Springs Park was temporarily closed Thursday morning due to an alligator being in the area. According to officials, low water levels in the area have caused wildlife to search for new bodies of...
