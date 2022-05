London‘s Victoria and Albert Museum is gearing up to open its first-ever Chanel retrospective show, dedicated to the legacy of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. The upcoming exhibition will cover everything from Chanel’s beginnings at her millinery boutique in Paris, to building her name into a fashion house, as well as her final collection in 1971. Based on the Chanel Manifesto shown in Paris at the Palais Galliera in 2020, the exhibit will feature iconic pieces including the 1916 marinière, jersey sailor blouse, the LBD and more. The V&A will be adding items from its very own archives for the show with over 180 looks alongside jewelry, accessories and perfumes displayed in the show.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO