LSU baseball cruises past Kentucky in opening SEC Tournament game

LSU baseball moved onto the third round of the SEC Tournament and stayed in the winner's bracket on Thursday night, defeating Kentucky 11-6.

The Tigers (38-18) will face top-seeded Tennessee on Friday for the right to reach the semifinals.

Josh Pearson, Tyler McManus and Dylan Crews led the way for the Tigers with multi-hit games. Pearson went 5-for-5 at the plate and hit a home run into the right field trees in the seventh inning. McManus blasted doubles in his first two at-bats. And Crews scored four times and had an RBI.

Here are a few takeaways from LSU's win over Kentucky (31-25).

No Berry? No Doughty? No problem

Without two key middle-of-the-order hitters in Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry due to injury, LSU's offense didn't skip a beat.

The Tigers scored three runs in the third, three more in the fourth and then put another three on the scoreboard in the sixth. Shortstop Jordan Thompson, who was moved up to the third spot in the lineup, had three RBI. McManus also drove in three runs, as he was moved up to the fifth spot in the order.

Even with the return of Gavin Dugas, the Tigers needed hitters to step up on Thursday. And between Thompson and McManus, that's exactly what they got.

Another quality outing for Hilliard

Hilliard has another solid start for LSU. He allowed just four hits and two earned runs in six innings of work.

His only notable blemish came in the second inning when he left a curveball hanging over the middle of the plate to catcher Devin Burkes, who blasted it over the left field wall to give Kentucky a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Thursday night was Hilliard's seventh start against an SEC opponent in which he allowed no more than two earned runs. It was his second consecutive strong outing after he allowed just one earned run in 5⅓ innings pitched against Vanderbilt last Thursday.

