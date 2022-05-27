ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

‘Wills for Heroes’ event set for June 4 at LCCC

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — David Pedri, President and CEO of Luzerne Foundation, Thursday said the “Wills for Heroes” initiative is a phenomenal program that helps first responders and veterans plan now and ensure their family’s legal affairs are in order.

“We have a proud history of support for our military and law enforcement here in Luzerne County and this is an extension of honoring them for their commitment to making our lives better,” said Pedri, coordinator of this event.

The Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association (Luzerne County Bar Association) announced that in partnership with the Pennsylvania Bar Association and Luzerne County Community College, there will be a “Wills for Heroes” event on Saturday, June 4, at the Educational Conference Center on LCCC’s main campus in Nanticoke.

Pedri said any first responder or veteran and their spouse is eligible to receive free estate planning services at the event from volunteer attorneys. Participants will receive free professional grade wills and other estate planning documents.

Any veteran or first responder interested should go to — www.pabar.org/wfh — and use the password WFH. Questions could be forwarded to the Luzerne County Bar at 570-822-6712.

“The Wills for Heroes program is the perfect opportunity for Luzerne County lawyers to give back to the community” said attorney Girard Mecadon, Luzerne County Bar President. “Estate planning is not something that we like to think about, however, it is extremely necessary for our families. We are so pleased to serve those who have served us.”

Anthony Hayes, a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough, LLP, in Columbia, South Carolina, started the Wills for Heroes program shortly after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Anthony emailed the Columbia Fire Department asking what lawyers could do to help that department. During an impromptu focus group, it became clear that there was a glaring need for estate planning services.

Since then, Wills for Heroes programs have expanded to 10 states.

The Luzerne County Bar Association has been holding annual Wills for Heroes events for the past six years and has provided hundreds of free estate planning documents to Luzerne County veterans and first responders.

Two Luzerne County deputy director positions advertised

Luzerne County has publicly advertised two deputy election director positions in the election bureau and the budget/finance department. Sarah Knoell is leaving the deputy election director position. Hired as second-in-command of the election bureau in March, Knoell submitted her resignation last week,...
West Side Veterans Memorial Parade draws appreciative crowd

At the culmination of Monday's West Side Veterans Memorial Parade, guest speaker Commander Edward Groth said that the parades, cookouts and parties commonly held on Memorial Day should continue to be celebrated. But first, he said, before the fun can...
Eleven Republicans apply for vacant Luzerne County Council seat

Eleven Luzerne County Republicans are interested in filling a vacant county council seat through 2023, according to a list supplied to council Thursday. The applicants: David Chaump, Marc Dixon, Thomas Dombroski, Robert Fisher, Greg Griffin, Brian Kisenwether, Ronald Knapp, William Levinson,...
Act Out Theatre Group presents 'Carrie the Musical'

Act Out Theatre Group is presenting "Carrie: The Musical" May 27 through June 4. The musical is based on the Stephen King classic about Carrie White, a teenage girl who uncovers that she has telekinetic powers and then uses those powers on the high school students who mock her. Carrie's mother, Margaret, who is a religious fanatic, provides little help to her daughter as Carrie tries to fit in with the other high school teens.
