ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Construction update

Pike County News Watchman
Pike County News Watchman
 2 days ago

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 220 Bridge Replacement — S.R. 220 is reduced to one lane using temporary signals as of Feb. 28. The location is just to the west of the intersection of S.R. 220 and Buchanan Road near Dailyville. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Work has resumed on the project, with two lanes of traffic open on S.R. 32 in both directions. There are no left turn movements at the intersection during this phase of construction. There are also no straight through movements for traffic on Shyville Road. The U-turn lanes can be used to navigate the intersection. Work is currently being performed on the south side of the intersection. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

Germany Road Slide Repair – Work has resumed on the project. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Pike County, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#S R 220
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Pike County News Watchman

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
11
Followers
6
Post
138
Views
ABOUT

The seed that yielded The Pike County News Watchman was planted in the early 1800s, perhaps as early as the founding of Jefferson (present-day Piketon, which served as the first Pike County government seat) in 1814, though this very early portion of Pike County history is not altogether clear. The earliest publication known to have existed is the Waverly Democrat, which was first printed in 1832 and served, as its name implies, as a staple for the early Democratic settlers in the county. In 1861 name of the publication changed from the Waverly Democrat to the somewhat conventional Waverly News. The name would remain until the early 1900s when yet another change, this time reflecting the opinion of another political party, took place. The Republican Herald served as the county's news source. In this incarnation, the paper would keep people abreast of news concerning births, deaths, and perhaps most importantly, the happening of soldiers fighting overseas in two world wars. In 1954, the publication adopted the name of the Waverly Watchman, though Republican Herald was still printed on the header of the front page. Finally, around the year 1960, a variation of the present name was set in place; the Waverly Watchman. This paper, like the current Pike County News Watchman, was published twice weekly and focused on the local news and personal interest stories of citizens of that time. The Pike County News Watchman is available online at newswatchman.com

 https://www.newswatchman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy