Construction update

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 220 Bridge Replacement — S.R. 220 is reduced to one lane using temporary signals as of Feb. 28. The location is just to the west of the intersection of S.R. 220 and Buchanan Road near Dailyville. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Work has resumed on the project, with two lanes of traffic open on S.R. 32 in both directions. There are no left turn movements at the intersection during this phase of construction. There are also no straight through movements for traffic on Shyville Road. The U-turn lanes can be used to navigate the intersection. Work is currently being performed on the south side of the intersection. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

Germany Road Slide Repair – Work has resumed on the project. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834