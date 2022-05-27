Houston Police: Zero Tolerance During Protests Outside NRA Meeting

Despite calls to cancel the National Rifle Association's annual meeting due to the school massacre in Uvalde, the event is moving forward this weekend.

Upwards of 80,000 people are expected at the George R. Brown this weekend, pumping $16.7 million into the local economy.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says there will be a large police presence with designated areas for protesters and counter protesters.

"As we move forward with events in our city, I want us to do things peacefully, decently, respectfully," he said Thursday.

Chief Troy Finner warns there is zero tolerance for property destruction or physical assaults.

"People have a tendency to push their own agendas. We ask that you don't do that here in Houston. I know emotions are high. It's not going to change anything. But we can be respectful," he said.

David Ahmed with Open Carry Texas is not a fan of the NRA, and not surprised the event is still being held.

"The NRA exists to make money, nothing else," he says. "This convention is an opportunity for them to further that cause. That's why they're still carrying it on."

Call seeking comment from the NRA were not returned. The group did issue the following statement Wednesday:

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services.

Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure."

Several musicians and politicians canceled their appearances. Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump are still scheduled to speak.