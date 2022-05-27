ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

‘I thought a bomb went off’: Home explosion in Pennsylvania city kills 4

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoTtI_0fs2HS2Y00

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — At least four people were killed Thursday night after a home explosion rocked a Pennsylvania city, authorities said.

The explosion happened shortly after 8 p.m. EDT in Pottstown, located about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed that two people were hospitalized for unknown injuries and two others may still be missing, according to the television station.

“I heard a huge explosion,” Russell Noll, a neighbor, told WCAU-TV. “I thought a bomb went off. I thought somebody dropped a bomb somewhere. And then all the sirens started going off. And it wasn’t too far from where I lived. So I started walking towards where the sirens and ambulance were going and it was just a huge explosion around the whole area.”

Another area resident, Katie Washabaugh, told WTXF-TV that her entire building shook.

“We thought that either an earthquake was happening or that someone crashed into the building,” Washabaugh told the television station.

It was not clear Thursday evening what had caused the explosion or how many homes had been damaged, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Keller declined to take questions from reporters and said officials would next provide an update Friday afternoon, according to the newspaper.

Officials have not released the names or ages of the victims.

In a statement, Pottstown Schools Superintendent Stephen Rodriquez said schools will be closed Friday for students and staff, and he urged residents to avoid the area if possible.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families,” he said, noting counselors will be available when schools reopen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

New Jersey man arrested after Alabama police find 74 pounds of marijuana

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A New Jersey man is accused of possessing more than 74 pounds of marijuana after Alabama police conducted a traffic stop on Friday. Izura Lonon-Rosa, 39, of Asbury Park, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WDBO

Rangers oust Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7, reach Eastern finals

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Nothing is fazing these New York Rangers, not multi-game series deficit nor playing in a building where no road team has won in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Instead, this resilient bunch is carrying an ever-growing confidence straight into the Eastern Conference finals, thanks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDBO

Hurricanes lose goalie Raanta, Jarvis in Game 7 vs. Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes lost goaltender Antti Raanta and rookie forward Seth Jarvis to injuries in Game 7 of the team's second round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Monday night. Raanta went down with 4:23 left in the second period with...
RALEIGH, NC
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy