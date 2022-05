MONTEVIDEO – The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta boys and girls track and field teams each took first place at the Region A Northwest subsection meet from Montevideo. The Tigers boys had three event champions with seven runner-up finishes and will send 19 athletes to the section meet. Ethan Lebrija took first in the 100 and 200 meter dash events while taking second in the Long Jump, Kaden Burns won the Pole Vault, and the 4×200 Relay team took first.

MORRIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO