The Boston Globe framed its editorial comment on the Texas massacre of fourth graders and two of their teachers with, “You’ve heard it all before. We’ve said it all before.” They then reprinted past editorial excerpts calling for gun controls. It’s nearly impossible to say anything new or offer greater insight regarding the recent crackle of rifle attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde. Nonetheless, it would feel negligent to ignore what we all know and what has been said before — that this American violence is largely preventable. Australians, Canadians and Brits have each reduced their assaults. So should we.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO