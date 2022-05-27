ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Arrest One, Seize Gun, Drugs, Cash Downtown Thursday Evening

By Public Affairs
Police recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 cash from a suspected drug dealer Downtown on Thursday evening.

At around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the Downtown core witnessed a man conduct multiple drug transactions in the 200 block of Pike Street. Police followed him several blocks away and told him he was under arrest. The man tried to run but officers quickly caught him. As police attempted to place him in handcuffs, the man tried to toss away a handgun. Officers recovered the loaded weapon, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash from the suspect.

After identifying the 39-year-old man, police learned he had warrants worth $900,000 for crimes including assault, burglary, domestic-violence related harassment, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of narcotics and escaping community custody.

Officers will book the suspect into King County Jail after he is medically evaluated at Harborview Medical Center.

ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

