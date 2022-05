Correa sat out Monday's contest against the Tigers for what sounded like a day of rest, but he may have been suffering from symptoms. He'll presumably be placed on the COVID-19 IL shortly and certainly miss Tuesday's doubleheader and beyond. Stays on the COVID-19 IL range in duration from a day or two to multiple weeks, so fantasy managers really have no choice but to wait it out. Hopefully, they aren't stuck with him in their lineups this week already.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO