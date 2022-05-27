ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky baseball on TV, live stream in 2022 SEC Tournament

By Erik Hall, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Vanderbilt and Kentucky Wildcats baseball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament on Friday, May 27.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt enters the matchup 36-20 overall. Most recently, Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 10-1 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

No. 12-seeded Kentucky comes into the contest 31-25 overall. On Thursday, LSU beat Kentucky 11-6 in the SEC Tournament.

SEC Tournament: How to watch UK Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt baseball on TV, live stream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UN2et_0fs265HS00

Game time: 1 p.m. CT on Friday, May 27

Location: Hoover, Alabama

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Kentucky radio broadcast

The winner advances in the consolation bracket to face the Tennessee vs. LSU loser. The loser is eliminated from the 2022 SEC Tournament.

Here's more UK, Vanderbilt baseball news:

Tim Corbin is the Vanderbilt baseball head coach. Nick Mingione is the Kentucky Wildcats baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky baseball on TV, live stream in 2022 SEC Tournament

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Live Stream#Sec Tournament#Lsu#Sec Network#Secn#Dish#Vanderbilt Baseball#Sec Baseball Tournament#The Usa Today Network
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy