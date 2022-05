National City, CA–A 77-year-old woman reported missing from her home in National City Saturday was found deceased by family members, authorities said. Martha Carter was located around 9 a.m. Sunday by several of her extended family members, who were assisting with the search and rescue operation. Carter’s family members located her lying face down in some brush just east of the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive. Family members immediately contacted National City police to report her location. She was unresponsive and showed obvious signs of death. Her death was confirmed by police and fire personnel on the scene. The Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and conducted their investigation.

NATIONAL CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO