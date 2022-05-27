While we continue to see folks nearing retirement every day and helping them to navigate the Medicare maze, we wanted to deviate a little this month and talk about keeping your retirement money safe in this volatile market.

What is a Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA)?

A multi-year guaranteed annuity, or MYGA, is a type of fixed annuity that offers a guaranteed fixed interest rate for a certain period, usually from three to 10 years. A MYGA is appropriate for someone who is closer to retirement and prefers tax deferral and a guarantee of investment return.

Buying a MYGA is one strategy for generating added income in retirement to supplement investment accounts and Social Security benefits.

MYGAs offer a potentially safer way to grow your money, and you won’t owe taxes on the growth until you start taking payments.

They are also known as CD-type annuities because they share some of the benefits of certificates of deposit, such as time horizon for the investment and a guaranteed fixed interest rate.

How Do MYGAs Work?

With a MYGA, you sign a contract with an insurance company in which you pay the insurance company a premium in exchange for a guaranteed fixed interest rate on the contribution for a specified period of time. The term can be three years, five years, 10 years or any number of years in between.

A MYGA works by tying up a lump sum of money to allow it to accumulate interest. If you need to withdraw money from an annuity before the accumulation period is over, you may have to pay fees called surrender charges. Depending on the annuity provider, your contract may include penalty-free withdrawal provisions that allow you to make partial withdrawals before the surrender period ends without incurring fees.

At the end of the accumulation period, you can receive the premium and interest earned, or you may be able to renew the contract. If you choose to renew the contract, the interest rate may differ from the one you had originally agreed to.

Another option is to transfer the funds into a different type of annuity. You can do so without facing a tax penalty by using a 1035 exchange.

Because interest rates are set by insurance companies that sell annuities, it’s important to do your research before signing a contract.

The first step is to consult a financial advisor and determine how much you would like to contribute in an annuity. Then, it’s time for comparison shopping: Look at various highly rated insurance companies to see the MYGA rates they offer.

Pros of a MYGA

• Safety — MYGAs are not subject to market volatility.

• Flexibility – Many providers offer provisions that allow partial withdrawals yearly without a penalty.

• Tax Benefits — You don’t incur any tax until money is taken out.

MYGA rates vary from carrier to carrier and change daily. MYGA rates are usually higher than CD rates, and they also compound each year. A contract with more limiting withdrawal provisions may have higher rates.

MYGAs are subject to surrender charges, which means annuity holders may be obligated to pay fees if they want to take money from an annuity before the term is up.

Many annuity providers offer penalty-free withdrawal provisions that allow you to withdraw some of the money from an annuity before the surrender period ends without having to pay fees. Some contracts, for example, allow you to withdraw up to 10 percent starting in the first year.

Withdrawal provisions for MYGAs depend upon the terms of each contract. But you can generally take out a specified portion of funds during the term without any penalties. Details are spelled out in the annuity contract. But before pulling money out of a MYGA early, consider that one of the major benefits of a MYGA is that they grow tax deferred.

Taxes

A MYGA offers tax deferral of interest that is compounded on an annual basis. This can create additional wealth exponentially because the tax occurs only when you take the money out. It’s like investing in an IRA or 401(k) but without the contribution limits.

The tax rules change slightly depending on the type of funds you use to purchase the annuity. If you purchase a MYGA with qualified funds, such through an IRA or other tax-advantaged account, you pay income tax on the principal and interest when you take out money. If you purchase a MYGA with nonqualified funds, you pay taxes only on the interest.

MYGAs vs. CDs

Both MYGAs and CDs offer a guaranteed rate of return and a guaranty on the principal. Compared to investments like stocks, CDs and MYGAs are safer but the rate of return is lower.

They do have their differences, however.

5 Differences Between MYGAs and CDs

1. A CD is issued by a bank or a broker; a MYGA is a contract with an insurance company.

2. A CD is FDIC-insured; a MYGA is not insured by the federal government, but insurance companies must belong to their state’s guaranty association.

3. A CD typically imposes a penalty for withdrawing money prior to maturity; a MYGA may allow you to take out some of the money annually without incurring fees.

4. A CD may have a lower interest rate than a MYGA; a MYGA may have more fees than a CD.

5. A CD’s interest rate is taxed each year; a MYGA offers tax-deferred growth.

You could use a MYGA as a substitute for a CD, or you could incorporate both into your financial plan.

Is a MYGA Right for You?

As with any financial product, you need to see what your financial goals are prior to purchasing a MYGA.

Given the conservative nature of MYGAs, they might be more appropriate for consumers closer to retirement or those who prefer not to be subjected to market volatility. While potentially suitable for a highly risk averse investor, a MYGA may not be suitable for a younger investor interested in growth.

MYGA’s are a safe place to park money and still earn a guaranteed reasonable rate of return in a volatile market. Generally, the higher the premium submitted to the company and the longer the term of the annuity, the higher the interest rate. As of the writing of this article, which is Thursday, May 19, here are sample interest rates for various years:

3 Year, 3.60%; 4 Year ,3.70%; 5 Year, 4.05%; and 6 Year, 4.30%.

Each one of these MYGA’s have their own minimum premium requirements.

Mike Zimmer is president of Bay State Insurance Agency Ltd in Centreville. He is available to answer questions regarding Retirement Planning, Medicare, Medicare Supplements, and Medicare Part D (Prescription Plans). He may be reached at 410-758-1680. For updates and more information, visit and like the Facebook page Bay State Insurance Agency LTD.