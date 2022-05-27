ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas Doctor Says It's 'Crushing' as She Treats Mass Shooting Victims for Second Time

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO, Texas (Reuters) - A trauma doctor tending to three children wounded in the school shooting in the Texas city of Uvalde said it is "crushing" to treat victims of the second mass shooting in the area within the last five years. "It's a little bit crushing that,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Texas City, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Sutherland Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Reuters#University Hospital#The U S Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS DFW

Police step up security at North Texas schools after two students bring guns on campus

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
FORT WORTH, TX
KSAT 12

AK-toting car burglar has NW Bexar County neighborhood uneasy

Bexar County – Two days after the Uvalde shooting, video of a what appears to be a teenage car burglar with an AK-style rifle has neighbors in a Northwest Bexar County neighborhood feeling uneasy. Security video recorded at about 3:44 a.m. Thursday morning on Shaenfield Court, a small cul-de-sac...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
CBS Chicago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invokes Chicago violence, dismisses 'quote-"real"' gun laws

UVALDE, Texas (CBS Chicago/CBS News) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invoked Chicago unflatteringly Wednesday afternoon as he said stricter gun control was not the answer in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre. "There are, quote, 'real' gun laws in Chicago," Abbott said at a news conference. "I hate to say this, but there are more people who are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas, and we need to realize that people who think that, 'Well, maybe if we just implement tougher gun laws, it's going to solve it,' Chicago and LA and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy