From the past

The Philpots Island No Name Creek dredging project has hit a snag. Objections to the project from the owners of Philpots Island have caused some problems, according to R.M. Hutchins Jr., a Maryland Department of Natural Resources hydrographic engineer.

The project includes the dredging of a basin at the mouth of No Name Creek and the construction of a protective jetty between Philpots Island and the Kent Island mainland. “If the spoil is to be placed on the Mattapex side of the creek,” the owners said, “consideration should be given to the likely increase in boat traffic, which would accelerate the rate of erosion on the inboard side of Philpots Island.”

Residents of the No Name Creek area on Kent Island have been trying for about four years to have the creek dredged. Long-time residents said the area had a depth of at least four feet in the 1960s but it has filled in so much that even small boats cannot use it.

• • •

The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners spent Tuesday afternoon behind closed doors going over the 1972-73 budget. Earlier in the day, Commissioner Leonard Smith said, “We’re going to have to do a lot of cutting on the budget.”

Smith said he was glad to hear of Governor Marvin Mandel’s decision to veto a bill passed by the legislature which would have raised the Queen Anne’s County piggyback tax rate from 40 to 50 percent. He explained that the commissioners were opposed to the governor’s arbitrary raising of the tax rate “even though we might have to do it in the end.”

Mandel had originally asked for the bill to raise the tax but has since changed his position based on new financial information.

• • •

In the early stages now are plans which may give Queen Anne’s County its own FM radio Station. Edward M. DeMaso of Bay City, told the Record Observer, “I’m in the process now of completing the FCC application to hopefully get an FM license. He emphasized, however, that it will be at least a year or a year and a half before the radio station could become a reality if all goes well.

The station will be located somewhere in the Grasonville area. “That’s the best bet now,” DeMaso said. “I’ve gotten some pretty good support in the community. I’d like to make it as much as I can a focal point for some community action.”

DeMaso said he envisions the station offering a good blend of programming and not catering to one particular audience. He said he plans to put together a small corporation to own the station.

John “Jack” Griffin is running unopposed for his fourth consecutive three-year term as a Church Hill town commissioner. “I like to be active in the community to keep up on things.” Griffin said about his re-election “It gives me something to do. I’d like to see a little more moderate growth in the town. You have to move forward a little bit or you die.”

He said that right now everything is going smoothly in the town but in the future, “we’re going to have to deal with things. The town’s sewer system is adequate but growth may require an upgrade.” Griffin thinks the town’s operating system runs efficiently for a small town

Griffin was born in Church Hill and says he’s found only one other place he might consider living — “Washington state. I liked it there. It was never bitter cold or too hot.”

• • •

The $50 trash ticket books are history and only $20 books will be available after June 2. The $20 books outsold the $50 books by a two to one ratio, said Todd Mohn, Chief Roads Engineer for Queen Anne’s County.

“The $50 tickets were only good for one year. Like bridge tickets they had expiration dates stamped on them. People get rather agitated when they buy tickets and can’t use them up,” said Mohn. “To keep it simpler and avoid future conflicts between the public trying to use the outdated tickets and the attendants, we decided to discontinue them.”

The $20 books, with 15 tickets inside, have no expiration date. Those already in possession of the $50 books can use them until the expiration date.

• • •

If Queen Anne’s County residents want the county commissioners’ meeting minutes and agenda mailed to their door, they’ll have to pay for it. A letter was sent to all recipients of the agenda this week informing residents that they will have to pay a $104 yearly subscription to receive the mailings.

The letter stated that after reviewing the increase in costs for postage, paper, and envelopes, the commissioners agreed to make the change. The requests for the minutes and agenda have doubled since the latest administration took office in 1994, said Commission President George O’Donnell.

“We don’t mind producing the materials but we have to be aware of the cost and fairness to our policy,” O’Donnell said. The minutes and agenda will still be available for review at the local libraries.

Compiled by Jack Shaum from Record-Observer archives.