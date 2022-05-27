ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Introduces Vivien Lyra Blair as a Young Princess Leia

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nULr8_0fs23Wxd00

For months, the hype surrounding Disney+ ‘s latest Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi , has focused on the idea that Obi-Wan ( Ewan McGregor ) would be keeping vigil over young Luke Skywalker ( Grant Feely ). However as folks who’ve already screened the first two episodes will know — and yes, we are going into spoiler territory! — Obi-Wan’s real mission is saving young Princess Leia ( Vivien Lyra Blair ).

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the devastating events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith . Obi-Wan now goes by Ben and is working in factory settings that could inspire an Upton Sinclair novel. He is so focused on young Luke that he ignores the pleas of help from another runaway Jedi played by Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie. The only person he can’t refuse, however, is Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits). When young Leia is kidnapped by none other than Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers , Bail calls upon Obi-Wan for help. The Jedi complies.

But who is playing young Princess Leia and where have you seen her before? Here’s everything you need to know about Vivien Lyra Blair, the new Princess Leia.
Who Plays Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+? Meet Vivien Lyra Blair
More On: Obi-Wan Kenobi 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of 'Obi-Wan' Will There Be on Disney+? 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Review Roundup: What Do Critics Think of Disney+'s New 'Star Wars' Show? New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4 + More Did the Grand Inquisitor Die in 'Kenobi'?

Vivien Lyra Blair is a 9-year-old actress best known for playing Sandra Bullock’s daughter in the hit Netflix film Bird Box . She should be turning 10 soon, however, as it seems her birthday falls on June 4. (That’s just according to Google. We have not had the chance to track down the long form birth certificate and honestly the prospect of that seems creepy.) So basically, like Leia, she’s about 10 years old, super accomplished and super precocious. She’s ostensibly on Instagram @vivienlyrablair , but she’s only got one post and the site is understandably managed by her parents.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi Part II, the old Jedi Master tells young Leia that she reminds him of someone he once knew. A stubborn leader. While he’s obviously referring to Leia’s mother, Padmé Amidala, it’s worth noting that this portrayal of young Leia fits the mold Star Wars fans have encountered since the franchise’s early days. One of the earliest Star Wars comics (distributed by Marvel) was called “The Weapons Master” and saw a stubborn young Leia often under siege from all sides — including the people closest to her. Leia has traditionally been a character thrust into danger while Luke is safe on Tatooine. In a weird way, it’s fitting that Obi-Wan actually has to show up for her, huh?

But yeah, Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘s big secret twist is that it’s about Princess Leia and not Luke.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Upton Sinclair
Person
Jimmy Smits
Deadline

Disney “Working” On Adding Violence Advisory To ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Due To Similarities To Texas School Shooting; ‘Star Wars’ Show Currently Has “Upsetting” Warning On Streamer Landing Page – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with Disney statement: Similarities between a horrible mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this week and a Jedi school massacre in Disney+’s new Obi-Wan Kenobi series has seen a succession of warnings added to the Ewan McGregor-led show. “There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting,” it says right now in the details section of the Obi-Wan landing page on a number of accounts on the Mouse House streamer. That’s a bleaching and editing of sorts of the statement released earlier today. ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Will Air A Few...
TEXAS STATE
Decider.com

Which Actor Refused To Rehearse With Ryan Reynolds During An Early Guest-Starring Sitcom Spot?

Ryan Reynolds’ recent appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is the perfect escape from reality. The two affable pop culture titans exchange silly stories and thoughtful anecdotes as Reynolds effortlessly toggles between charming and introspective. It’s a fun, soothing 40 minutes that I highly recommend, but the wide-ranging interview also contains a riveting mystery that forced this amateur pop culture detective to come out of retirement to solve one final case. Around the 17:00 minute mark of the episode, Reynolds is talking about his journey from Canada to Los Angeles when he drops this interesting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Is ‘Married at First Sight’s Chris Collette Dating Season 11 Star Olivia Cornu?

The second part of Lifetime reality series Married at First Sight‘s Boston reunion premiered yesterday, but it seems like all that anyone can talk about is a couple who wasn’t even together on the show. A teaser at the end of the episode’s credits featured Season 14 cast member 35 year-old realtor Chris Collette in a room with Season 11’s 30 year-old nurse practitioner Olivia Cornu, sparking fans to immediately take to Twitter to sound off about this potential couple.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Celebration#Uncut Gems
Decider.com

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained: How Was the Vecna Monster Created?

**MAJOR SPOILERS FOR STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4 PART 1 AHEAD!!** Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 ends with quite the major reveal. After years of not knowing much about the origins of the Upside Down or why it’s so interconnected with Hawkins, we might finally have answers. More than that, but it seems that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has a new nemesis that puts the Mind-Flayer to shame. It seems that every major mystery of Stranger Things Season 4 hinges on understanding who Jamie Campbell Bower is playing on the hit Netflix series. And, no, it’s not “Peter Ballard” as Wikipedia would...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

The Scariest Part of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is How Old The “Kids” Are

Stranger Things started off as a show about a plucky group of kids fighting a home grown supernatural threat in their suburban neighborhood. The middle schoolers communicated over walkie talkies and traveled through their native Hawkins on bicycle. They played Dungeons and Dragons in basements and obsessed over junk food, namely Eggo’s. Most notably, though, the five main child actors — Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp — were roughly the same exact ages of their characters. They were tweens just barely tip toeing into the hormonal swamp of puberty. This was the reality that...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi's sneaky cameo is more important than you realise

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 spoilers. Star Wars fans love a cheeky cameo as much as Anakin Skywalker hates sand, so it should come as no surprise that Obi-Wan Kenobi is already tapping some franchise veterans to appear in these first two episodes. But what we didn't expect to see was an actual "Veteran Clone Trooper" pop up so soon, and he's played by none other than Temuera Morrison, best known as Boba Fett.
MOVIES
CNET

'Tales of the Jedi' Is a Disney Plus Series About Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku

Animated Star Wars series Tales of the Jedi was unveiled Saturday during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. The shorts will reveal previously unseen past adventures of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, who'll get three episodes each. The six episode-series is scheduled to hit Disney Plus this fall. Show creator Dave Filoni...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader Is "Trying to Bury Anakin"

Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally premiering on Disney+ this Friday, and Ewan McGregor isn't the only Star Wars prequels star who is set to return. Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, and the actor has hinted that the iconic character is going through some big changes. The new series takes place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars, but Christensen says Vader is still trying to bury his Anakin side in Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy