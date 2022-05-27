ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, The Red Hot Chili Peppers’s Flea is in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

By Meghan O'Keefe
 4 days ago
By now Star Wars fans have become used to seeing all sorts of cool folks pop up in their Disney+ shows, but Obi-Wan Kenobi just went full rock ‘n roll. None other than Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers appears in the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi (which premiered a few hours early on Disney+). Flea (birth name Michael Peter Balzary) is a man of all seasons, who has appeared in everything from The Big Lebowski to Rugrats Go Wild. However, his role in Obi-Wan Kenobi connects him directly forever with two key characters from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is of course the long-waited Star Wars series set in the gap between Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and the original Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope. It’s been ten years since Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) took the high ground from his padawan/brother Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Since defeating the Sith Lord Darth Vader, Obi-Wan has been laying low on Tatooine, where he’s been prioritizing looking after young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) and sneaking his eopie choice cuts of meat. When Luke’s twin sister Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) is kidnapped, Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) calls upon Obi-Wan to rescue her. Obi-Wan reluctantly obliges.

So who does Flea play in Obi-Wan Kenobi? Here’s what you need to know…

Is Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Short answer: yes.

Flea, the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, appears in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episodes 1 and 2 on Disney+.

Flea plays a bounty hunter that Disney+’s trusty subtitles names a “Vect.” He’s been hired by Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram) to kidnap Leia Organa. As an Inquisitor, Reva’s reasoning is that since Obi-Wan Kenobi served Bail Organa in the Clone Wars, the Senator from Alderaan would call upon his old Jedi pal to help him find his daughter. Little does Reva realize just how important Leia is. So much so that Obi-Wan dredges up his old lightsaber and embarks on a perilous journey to the planet of Daiyu to find the girl.

By the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 2, or Part II, our hero has narrowly escaped with Leia. However, Flea’s character isn’t so lucky. The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) kills him.

But yeah, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is officially in Star Wars.

