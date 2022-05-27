ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Maverick, age 2.5

thebuzzmagazines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love...

thebuzzmagazines.com

Comments / 0

Related
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: June 2022

Kick off summer with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in June 2022. This month, catch the final polo stampede of the season, get active at a run-and-swim event, celebrate Juneteenth and Pride, plan out a Father’s Day class, and more. Do...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOST NEAR CONROE VETERANS PARK

Please spread the word! Tut was LOST on May 28, 2022, in Conroe, TX 77301 near Behind the veterans park in Conroe. Message from Owner: We had this tortoise for 8yrs and haven’t had it ed. We had it in our backyard and we’re moving so it got out while we were busy.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

High-fashion frames catching the eye of thieves

HOUSTON — A Houston-area optometrist says criminals are targeting her business and others like it, going after high-end glasses. It's a crime we've covered recently, and she says you could be contributing to the problem. High-fashion frames are must-haves for trendsetters, but they're also catching the eye of thieves.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
Bellaire, TX
Lifestyle
City
Bellaire, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston named top moving destination in U.S.

Relocations in the U.S. surged in 2021 as Americans began searching for cities that accommodated their new pandemic-era lifestyles. An estimated 14-23 million people moved last year, and according to a recent survey by truck rental company Penske, most of them headed towards the Lone Star State. Texas dominated the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

COVID numbers continue to rise in Houston, wastewater shows

HOUSTON — COVID-19 levels continue to rise in the Houston area. That's according to the Houston Health Department's analysis of wastewater. Wastewater testing is showing that the viral load on May 16 was 170% compared to July 2020. The positivity rate is now at 11%. The wastewater testing shows...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Fayez Sarofim’s Life Well Lived

If you were lucky enough to live in Houston during the boom years of the late seventies and early eighties, and even the rough bust years that followed, the name Fayez Sarofim has a certain resonance, conjuring up all kinds of mystical, magical stories of wealth and glamour, which is odd, because although he was a billionaire-plus, Sarofim was not particularly glamorous. Nor would he be mistaken for, say, Oscar Isaac. He was a portly man with a receding hairline and narrow eyes surrounded by square, thick-rimmed glasses. He always wore a suit and tie, even on hunting trips. But Houston then was a place where oilman Oscar Wyatt was another major character in the narrative, so you didn’t have to look like a movie star to find yourself at the top of the social and economic heap. And now that Sarofim has left us—he died at home in River Oaks at the ripe old age of 93 on the morning of May 28—you can pretty much close the book on a story that has just started to gather dust on the shelves of younger generations of Houstonians. The loss is profoundly theirs; it’s not financial—though he sat atop his eponymous Fayez Sarofim & Co., which managed something on the order of $31.6 billion—as much as it is historical. The Houston that Sarofim was a part of, where anyone could come into town, marry well, make a fortune, and act any which way, to the astonishment of the hoi polloi—well, its days are going fast, if they aren’t gone already.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: May 30 to June, 5 2022

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 to Sunday, June 5, 2022. There’s a lot to celebrate this week, including Memorial Day festivities, the launch of Pride Month, a pair of Houston’s iconic destinations celebrating birthdays, and plenty of live music and food.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Buffalo Bayou#Pup Cups#The Buzz Magazines#Bissonnet
fox26houston.com

Looking for some family-friendly fun in Houston? Here's some suggestions

HOUSTON - Summer time is fun is revving up, and it’s time to put some events on your calendar that you may not know about, or you may have forgotten about!. Being the fourth-largest city in America, Houston‘s got your back for some fun in the suns The Greater Houston Moms website offers options galore!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

PJ's Eatery now open on FM 1960

A new dining experience has come to 12914 FM 1960, Ste. E, Houston. PJ’s Eatery opened March 28 serving burgers, wings and other American-style classics as well as desserts. PJ’s also has options that are gluten-free and keto-friendly and will be on delivery apps soon, officials said. 281-653-9540.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Pets
houstoniamag.com

How To Get Your Burger Fix on National Hamburger Day

Bludorn’s Dry Aged Beef Burger is juicy enough to satisfy the pickiest of burgerholics. Image: Julie Soefer. Although as red-blooded Houstonians, we think burgers should be celebrated every day, it’s especially important to celebrate these juicy, sent-from-heaven meat sandwiches every year on National Hamburger Day, happening this year on Saturday, May 28. While burgers are many things, they are most importantly here for you in both your lowest and your highest of moments. Anyone who has ever scarfed one down after a night out on the town — this is a judgment-free zone — can attest that nothing quite hits the spot when you have the spins quite like a juicy slab of ground beef gently bookended by two perfectly toasted buns.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE: CHARLIE AND DONALD IPES TO BE LAID TO REST IN SPLENDORA THIS MORNING

THE FUNERAL PROCESSION WILL BE COMING DOWN I-69 TO FM 2090 THEN EAST ACROSS THE TRACKS TO FIRST STREET AND SOUTH TO THE CEMETERY AT ABOUT 11 AM. Donald Gayle Ipes was born on April 20th, 1935 in Elizabeth, Louisiana. He later moved to Texas with his family where he attended & graduated high school in Newton, Texas. He attended Junior College in Kansas before entering the Navy where he served his country from 1955 to 1957. He completed his education at McNeese University where he received his bachelor’s degree in both mechanical & civil engineering. During his time as a practicing engineer, he helped design the Huey Helicopter which is still in use by the military to this day. Donald would later go on to pursue his true calling as an entrepreneur. Together with his loving wife Charlie, he owned & operated the first stump grinder & stump grinding business in the state of Texas. They also owned & operated a successful propane business that is still in business to this day. Donald served his community as mayor of Splendora for 6 years. During his term, he accomplished many goals for the city including designing & supervising the construction of the community building at the city cemetery, establishing the former city library at city hall, organizing the first Founder’s Day for the city as well as many more projects which helped Splendora to grow to serve its residents. Afterward, he bought out the city contract and operated the city of Splendora Water Department for many years. Donald continued to serve his community as president of the school board for Splendora ISD.
SPLENDORA, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area sisters looking to be adopted together

HOUSTON - They say art heals but so, too, can having a sibling. "I want to be adopted with my sister because I feel like my whole life I've been without her," said 16-year-old Julissa. "Ever since we got back in the system, we have been separated for like three years."
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy