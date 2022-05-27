Maverick, age 2.5

If you were lucky enough to live in Houston during the boom years of the late seventies and early eighties, and even the rough bust years that followed, the name Fayez Sarofim has a certain resonance, conjuring up all kinds of mystical, magical stories of wealth and glamour, which is odd, because although he was a billionaire-plus, Sarofim was not particularly glamorous. Nor would he be mistaken for, say, Oscar Isaac. He was a portly man with a receding hairline and narrow eyes surrounded by square, thick-rimmed glasses. He always wore a suit and tie, even on hunting trips. But Houston then was a place where oilman Oscar Wyatt was another major character in the narrative, so you didn’t have to look like a movie star to find yourself at the top of the social and economic heap. And now that Sarofim has left us—he died at home in River Oaks at the ripe old age of 93 on the morning of May 28—you can pretty much close the book on a story that has just started to gather dust on the shelves of younger generations of Houstonians. The loss is profoundly theirs; it’s not financial—though he sat atop his eponymous Fayez Sarofim & Co., which managed something on the order of $31.6 billion—as much as it is historical. The Houston that Sarofim was a part of, where anyone could come into town, marry well, make a fortune, and act any which way, to the astonishment of the hoi polloi—well, its days are going fast, if they aren’t gone already.

