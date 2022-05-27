ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

Willa Kate and Ivy Rose, ages 6 and 3

thebuzzmagazines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, we are Willa Kate and Ivy Rose. This is a picture of us with our cousin and a sister on a play date. We are certainly social, always barking a loud “Hello” to anyone passing by...

thebuzzmagazines.com

mommypoppins.com

Best of June: Top Things To Do in Houston with Kids

Get ready for summer vacation! June in Houston brings festivals for Juneteenth, Father's Day, ripe strawberries, and maybe even some early fireworks. Summer is here and we can't wait to start visiting all of Houston's great sprinkler parks and splash pads and some of these awesome Texas beaches to beat the heat and cool off. Space Center Houston is putting on a special Moon2Mars Festival this June to highlight all the different technology and efforts it takes to travel to both the Moon and Mars, Asia Society Texas is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with the annual AsiaFest, and we're gearing up to take Dad to Father's Day at George Ranch Historical Park. You also don't want to miss the annual EPC Juneteenth Celebration at Emancipation Park; this year it's running all weekend long and is packed with activities for the whole family.
KHOU

High-fashion frames catching the eye of thieves

HOUSTON — A Houston-area optometrist says criminals are targeting her business and others like it, going after high-end glasses. It's a crime we've covered recently, and she says you could be contributing to the problem. High-fashion frames are must-haves for trendsetters, but they're also catching the eye of thieves.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOST NEAR CONROE VETERANS PARK

Please spread the word! Tut was LOST on May 28, 2022, in Conroe, TX 77301 near Behind the veterans park in Conroe. Message from Owner: We had this tortoise for 8yrs and haven’t had it ed. We had it in our backyard and we’re moving so it got out while we were busy.
CONROE, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area sisters looking to be adopted together

HOUSTON - They say art heals but so, too, can having a sibling. "I want to be adopted with my sister because I feel like my whole life I've been without her," said 16-year-old Julissa. "Ever since we got back in the system, we have been separated for like three years."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Looking for some family-friendly fun in Houston? Here's some suggestions

HOUSTON - Summer time is fun is revving up, and it’s time to put some events on your calendar that you may not know about, or you may have forgotten about!. Being the fourth-largest city in America, Houston‘s got your back for some fun in the suns The Greater Houston Moms website offers options galore!
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

PJ's Eatery now open on FM 1960

A new dining experience has come to 12914 FM 1960, Ste. E, Houston. PJ’s Eatery opened March 28 serving burgers, wings and other American-style classics as well as desserts. PJ’s also has options that are gluten-free and keto-friendly and will be on delivery apps soon, officials said. 281-653-9540.
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston swimming pool schedule: Phased opening, hours, locations

HOUSTON - The Houston heat may have you thinking of going out for a swim. Before you grab your towel and head to a city pool, check the schedule. The Houston Parks and Recreation Department says a national lifeguard shortage is impacting their summer swim season, and pools will be opening in phases as a result.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

COVID numbers continue to rise in Houston, wastewater shows

HOUSTON — COVID-19 levels continue to rise in the Houston area. That's according to the Houston Health Department's analysis of wastewater. Wastewater testing is showing that the viral load on May 16 was 170% compared to July 2020. The positivity rate is now at 11%. The wastewater testing shows...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL IN EMC

Allen Taylor with the Taylor Organization organized a candlelight vigil at the Randall Reed Stadium on Saturday evening. Over fifty people attended including firefighters from both Porter and East Montgomery County Fire Departments. The names of each child and teacher lost were called out along with the details of the children’s and teachers’ bio that family and friends posted on Facebook.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

