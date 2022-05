Parents whose children identify as non-binary or trans should “push back” and tell them to be “proud of who they are”, a Conservative MP has said.As MPs debated a public petition on making non-binary a legally-recognised gender identity in the UK, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said: “While I am here, I want to speak to parents.“If your child comes home with these concerns, talk to them but be strong.“Do not ever give into them or to peer pressure from other adults.“Your child was born a boy or girl.“Be proud of who they are.“Tell them to be proud of who...

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO