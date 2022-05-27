ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Ends homer drought

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and five RBI in a 14-1 win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Involved in offense

McCarthy started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. McCarthy tripled in a run in the second inning and came home on Geraldo Perdomo's triple two batters later. In addition to the extra-base hits, McCarthy also made a couple of nice catches, one of which prevented additional runs. He's started seven of eight games since being called up a week ago, mostly slotting in at right field while Pavin Smith has bounced between right field, first base and DH. The game appears to have slowed down for McCarthy in his second stint in the majors this season. He's batting .333 (9-for-27) with three walks, three extra-base hits, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base during his seven-start run.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with leg injury

Bellinger was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Pirates due to left leg tightness. It's unclear as to when Bellinger suffered the injury, but he will be considered day-to-day until more information on his status moving forward is released by the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Late scratch Monday

Bellinger is no longer listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Bellinger was initially set to start in center field and bat seventh, but the Dodgers have since released a new lineup. The outfielder was held out of Tuesday's and Wednesday's games due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, though it's unclear if the same issue is keeping him out of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Gabe Kapler skipping national anthem 'until I feel better about the direction of our country'

In the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler penned a blog post and is protesting in his own way. He will not be coming out of the clubhouse or dugout onto the field for the playing of the national anthem for the time being. Kapler's protest began on Friday night prior to his team's eventual 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Monday

Correa is on the bench for Monday's contest against the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Correa will get a day off after playing seven straight games, producing 10 hits including two doubles and a homer in those contests. Jorge Polanco will slide over to shortstop and bat third in Monday's matchup with the Tigers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple offseason injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is over 14 weeks away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine in matinee

Vazquez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez started the last four games and went 7-for-17 with a homer, seven RBI and two runs, but he will be held out of the first of the two games the Red Sox will play Saturday. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth in the opener.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Snatches fourth steal

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins. The 27-year-old infielder appears to be regaining something close to his 2021 form. Over his last 12 games, Lopez has hit .279 (12-for-43) and notched all four of his steals on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

