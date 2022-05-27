ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Exchange Student reflects 25 years later

Dorchester Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBcHG_0fs22G3200

CAMBRIDGE — Cari Ruppert, director of sales, events and marketing at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, recently shared with members of the Rotary Club of Cambridge about her experience as a Rotary Exchange Student.

Ruppert told the group that her father, who was principal at the high school in Martinsburg, West Virginia, came home one day and spoke about the opportunity available. She said the more he talked about the Rotary Exchange Program, the more interested she became. Ruppert told her father, “I want to do that” and the process began.

Upon graduation from high school with her class in 1996, she traveled to Nemur, Belgium, to begin her yearlong experience from July 1996-1997. She said she ran into one stumbling block, the area of Belgium she went to was French-speaking and she knew no French. So, before going, she took a couple of crash courses to give her, at least, a little knowledge.

During her experience, she stayed with three different families, and two of the families were Rotarians. While in Belgium, a group of exchange students got together on a monthly basis to share what and how they were doing. Some of their get togethers were traveling visits to see other areas of the country.

Ruppert said the Rotary Exchange Program forever affected her life. It was evident by her talk, the experience still positively touched her 25 years later.

