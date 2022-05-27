ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida mom charged after baby drowns in bathtub while she does nails

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eFkf_0fs22DOr00

A young Florida mom has been charged in the death of her 7-month-old son who drowned in the bathtub while she left him unattended to do her nails.

Alyssa Carolyn Jimmie, 22, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child under 18 for the accidental drowning death of her infant on May 20, Local10 reported.

Jimmie was running a bath for her baby and his 3-year-old brother in her Miami-Dade home when she left the bathroom to do her nails in the home’s garage.

She told investigators she felt comfortable leaving the boys in the tub unattended because there was no drain plug and water could flow freely down the drain.

The garage, which houses an at-home manicure station, is about 62 feet away from the bathtub, according to police.

When Jimmie returned to the bathroom about five to 10 minutes later, the tub was filled with water and her infant child was unconscious, she told police. The drain had been clogged with a small face towel, she said.

She said she began CPR on the baby and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911 because her phone wasn’t working.

The infant was rushed to an area hospital, where medical staff were able to restart his heartbeat — though he was presumed brain dead. He died three days later, according to NBC6 .

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner determined that the baby died from accidental drowning.

A Miami Dade Circuit Court Judge set Jimmie’s bond at $10,000.

“It is a very sad set of events. I’m sorry for your loss,” Judge Mindy Glazer told the mother. “Make sure you stay in touch with your attorney and listen to what they tell you.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Bathtub#Police#911#Violent Crime#Cpr#Miami Dade Circuit Court
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy