5 people arrested in connection with gun trafficking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police have arrested five people in Allegheny County in connection with a gun trafficking case.

Teri Wilson, Jalaan Williams, Craig Joyner, Devante Ferguson, and Audra Voye are now in custody.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrests on Thursday.

Investigators say Wilson and Williams purchased guns and gave them to people who weren't legally allowed to have them.

Voye allegedly filed a false police report about stolen guns -- and police say Joyner and Ferguson tried to purchase a gun for someone else at the Monroeville Gun Show.