5 people arrested in connection with gun trafficking

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

5 people arrested in connection with gun trafficking 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police have arrested five people in Allegheny County in connection with a gun trafficking case.

Teri Wilson, Jalaan Williams, Craig Joyner, Devante Ferguson, and Audra Voye are now in custody.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrests on Thursday.

Investigators say Wilson and Williams purchased guns and gave them to people who weren't legally allowed to have them.

Voye allegedly filed a false police report about stolen guns -- and police say Joyner and Ferguson tried to purchase a gun for someone else at the Monroeville Gun Show.

butlerradio.com

Two Women Charged In City Drug Bust

Two women are facing charges after a drug bust in the City of Butler. The Butler County Drug Task Force executed the search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street, which is in the city’s West End neighborhood. Police say they arrested 60-year-old Constance...
CBS News

Wheeling police seize $200K worth of drugs in raid

WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after Wheeling police seized about $200,000 worth of drugs. Wheeling police said a search warrant at a home on Jones Street in Elm Grove turned up a "significant amount" of narcotics. Police said they found two kilograms of cocaine, more...
CBS Pittsburgh

Mailman remains hospitalized after being brutally beaten in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 25-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service remains hospitalized after being brutally beaten while on his route over the weekend in Mt. Lebanon and Brookline.Postal worker Charles Schmiedlin was badly beaten with a baseball bat during an unprovoked attack.According to a criminal complaint filed against 43-year-old Matthew Harrison, Schmiedlin was attacked from behind while outside his postal vehicle.The complaint says Schmiedlin's wrist and arms were broken, as well as undergoing significant injuries to his head, back, and his eyes were swollen shut.Pittsburgh Police's SWAT team were called out to take Harrison into custody after he hid inside his home in Brookline.Schmiedlin is recovering and Harrison is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
