Kettering restaurant set to close after 31 years in business

KETTERING — The owners of Christopher’s Restaurant announced Thursday they will be closing their doors next month.

The Kettering restaurant has been in business for 31 years.

According to the Facebook post, they will be closing the restaurant on East Dorothy Lane on June 15, 2022.

The decision comes after the owners could not reach a mutual agreement to renew their lease with the building’s landlords.

In the post, the owners wrote they thought they found a new location to move into. However, due to multiple reasons, including the global supply chain challenges, inflation, gas prices, local labor shortages, and rising food costs, they could not justify the investment needed for immediate relocation.

The owners reassured patrons that they are not giving up on looking for a new location.

In the meantime, they will be focusing to grow their catering business.

