ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering restaurant set to close after 31 years in business

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7TG4_0fs20uzA00
Christopher's restaurant Business

KETTERING — The owners of Christopher’s Restaurant announced Thursday they will be closing their doors next month.

The Kettering restaurant has been in business for 31 years.

According to the Facebook post, they will be closing the restaurant on East Dorothy Lane on June 15, 2022.

The decision comes after the owners could not reach a mutual agreement to renew their lease with the building’s landlords.

>>Barnes & Noble set to permanently close location near Dayton Mall

In the post, the owners wrote they thought they found a new location to move into. However, due to multiple reasons, including the global supply chain challenges, inflation, gas prices, local labor shortages, and rising food costs, they could not justify the investment needed for immediate relocation.

The owners reassured patrons that they are not giving up on looking for a new location.

In the meantime, they will be focusing to grow their catering business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXOuX_0fs20uzA00
Christopher's Restaurant

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Farmer’s market opens for season

Crossway Farms owner Angie Frantom, left to right, sells fresh produce to Zoey Shepherd, 9, Brynlee Shepherd, 6, and their mother, Kristine Shepherd, all of Sidney, during the first Great Sidney Farmer’s Market of the season on Saturday, May 28. The Shepherd family purchased strawberry donuts, peaches, tomatoes, strawberries and a watermelon. The sisters are also the children of Jonathan Shepherd.
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Questions about ‘food shortages’

I have frequented the Asian Buffet in Greenville, Ohio and most recently, the Golden Corral in the Fairfield Commons Mall. Concerning our supposed “food shortage,” I have a serious problem and questions. The Asian Buffet charges roughly $14 per person for the buffet and a special rate from...
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Elder-Beerman brand name making a comeback? Company buys naming rights

Elder-Beerman could see a revival after its brand name was purchased by a company, according to a report from Women’s Wear Daily. BrandX, a company created by brothers Deepak and Kamal Ramani in 2021, bought the naming rights of Elder-Beerman and its affiliate stores — Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Herberger’s and Younkers — with plans to revive them. The company also purchased the brands names of Goody’s, Gordmans, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage Stores.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Kettering, OH
Lifestyle
Kettering, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Kettering, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Giant Eagle to convert three locations, announces myPerks pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Giant Eagle announced its McCutchen and Stelzer, Britton Parkway and Powell locations will be converted to Market District. The three locations will remain open throughout renovation. Giant Eagle has also announced a new benefit to myPerks members: myPerks pricing. Members will have access to savings of up to 20% on more […]
POWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Gas Prices#Food Drink#Christopher S Restaurant#Barnes Noble#Cox Media Group
dayton.com

GARDENING: Time to prune pines if needed

If you have a pine tree or shrub (Mugho) and you are interested in pruning it, now is the time. However, before you prune, you should determine if it needs pruning. For the most part, pine trees in the landscape can be left to grow naturally. The natural habit is upright and pyramidal with long branches and spaces in between the layer of branches.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Ohio

Ohio's small towns possess a charm all their own. Even better, they are wonderful places to visit if you want to relax and enjoy some good old-fashioned hospitality. The experience will not disappoint.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Crews to begin 45-day OH-122 bridge closure in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation says the OH-122 bridge repair project will continue this month with a full closure of the bridge beginning Tuesday. Crews will close the bridge over the Great Miami River on the westside of Middletown for 45 days. Detours will be available...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
scriptype.com

Mission group is on the road again

The mission group of the Richfield United Church of Christ is back in action after taking a break for COVID-19. Ten people traveled to Dayton to help build new homes and repair homes damaged by a tornado that struck in 2019. The United Church of Christ Disaster Relief and Pathways to Ownership Project sponsored the project.
RICHFIELD, OH
WKRC

Ohio brewery buys shuttered Rivertown space for $4.3 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Ohio craft brewer with locations in Dayton and Troy is opening its first Cincinnati-area brewery in the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space. Moeller Brew Barn, which opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015 and has since expanded to Troy, is taking over the former...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man using crosswalk hit, killed by car in downtown Cincinnati

A man has died after he was hit by a car in downtown Cincinnati early Monday morning. Cincinnati Police have identified the man as 63-year-old Anthony Watson. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. A gray Volvo SUV was traveling on Ninth Street and made a left to turn on Walnut Street when the car hit Watson, who was on a marked crosswalk, according to police.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Advocate

Family Health Pharmacy celebrates 20th anniversary

GREENVILLE — Family Health Pharmacy, a 340B non-profit, located within Family Health Services of Darke County, celebrated 20 years in Greenville on Friday, May 27. The federal 340B program was established in 1992 through bipartisan legislation, and requires pharmaceutical companies to provide drugs at a discounted price to non-profit healthcare centers. Family Health Services, in turn, uses all savings resulting from its participation in the pricing program, to expand patients’ ability to access medication, regardless of ability to pay.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Part of Kettering Town & Country torn down for redevelopment

KETTERING — The owner of Town & Country Shopping Center has torn down several buildings on the back side of the development for future redevelopment. Town & Country co-owner Casto told the Dayton Daily News Monday that part of the demolition will allow for a new drive-thru for the Panera Bread restaurant.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

COMMUNITY GEMS: Dayton man shines spotlight on city

Sean Mitchell enjoys connecting with others, showing what there is to love about Dayton. Sean Mitchell grew up in the Dayton area, but it was only when he decided to stay as an adult that he truly fell in love with the city. “You start noticing the little things you...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
75K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy