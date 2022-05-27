Blaine School District cancels classes again after Wednesday’s lockdown

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Blaine School District announced Thursday that classes were canceled for a second day following Wednesday’s threats, which prompted a lockdown.

The district’s schools were placed under lockdown after a student received threats from an unknown person who said they would be on campus, even indicating that a person was in the school with a weapon.

The schools were placed under lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

No one was injured.

After law enforcement investigated and cleared all schools, the district reported that no threat or person of interest had been identified in the incident.

School officials canceled classes Thursday and Friday and advised families to use the extra time for self-care.

The incident and the district’s action follow the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman opened fire killing at least 19 children and two adults.

Police are still working to identify a potential suspect in the Blaine threat.

