ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Blaine School District cancels classes again after Wednesday’s lockdown

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiTrF_0fs20t6R00

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Blaine School District announced Thursday that classes were canceled for a second day following Wednesday’s threats, which prompted a lockdown.

The district’s schools were placed under lockdown after a student received threats from an unknown person who said they would be on campus, even indicating that a person was in the school with a weapon.

The schools were placed under lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

No one was injured.

After law enforcement investigated and cleared all schools, the district reported that no threat or person of interest had been identified in the incident.

School officials canceled classes Thursday and Friday and advised families to use the extra time for self-care.

The incident and the district’s action follow the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman opened fire killing at least 19 children and two adults.

Police are still working to identify a potential suspect in the Blaine threat.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect firing gun into air prompts large police response

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Reports of a suspect shooting a gun into the air caused the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to call for a SWAT response. At 11:37 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office tweeted that there was a large police presence at the Whitehorse Trailhead near Darrington after dispatchers received reports of a suspect shooting a gun.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Blaine, WA
Blaine, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Blaine, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
KING-5

9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Stevens County

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year old girl was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning at a kids camp near Fruitland, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The attack happened around 11 a.m. this morning. The girl's condition is unknown, but WDFW said the cougar has been killed.
FRUITLAND, WA
invisiblepeople.tv

Seattle Suburb Institutes a Camping Ban Without Having Local Shelter Options

States Are Choosing to Criminalize Homelessness Rather Than Implement Proven Solutions. A northern suburb of Seattle passed a law that criminalizes sleeping outside on May 18 despite not having local shelter options for people experiencing homelessness. The ordinance passed by the City Council of Edmonds, Washington, gives homeless people two...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blaine School District#Kiro 7
myedmondsnews.com

Thousands without power in Edmonds Monday morning

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers in Edmonds lost power for a few hours Monday morning after a squirrel became caught in a switch at the Five Corners substation, according to PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney. The squirrel did not survive the mishap. The outage occurred just before 9 a.m. and...
EDMONDS, WA
ncwlife.com

Bellevue man killed in rollover on Interstate 90

A 20-year-old Bellevue man was killed Saturday morning when his vehicle left Interstate 90, rolled and struck a tree. The Washington State Patrol said Noah Gurrola died at the scene about 10 miles west of Cle Elum near Pine Glen. WSP said he was driving eastbound about 6:30 a.m. when...
BELLEVUE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Snohomish County added to the list of bird flu detections, now nine counties total

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 continues to make its way through Washington. The latest detection was confirmed on Friday, May 27, in a backyard flock in Snohomish County. Bird flu is also detected in King, Thurston, Whatcom, Clallam, Pierce, Spokane, Pacific and Okanogan counties. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KGMI

Blaine Police arrest suspect in school threats

BLAINE, Wash. – Blaine Police have arrested a suspect in a series of threats that caused Blaine schools to shut down for two days. Three juveniles reported getting threatening messages on Friday, May 27th, that were similar to threats that prompted a district lockdown on Wednesday afternoon. All of...
BLAINE, WA
Big Country News

Bird Flu now Confirmed in 9 Washington State Counties

OLYMPIA - Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 continues to make its way through Washington. The latest detection was confirmed on Friday, May 27, in a backyard flock in Snohomish County. Bird flu is also detected in King, Thurston, Whatcom, Clallam, Pierce, Spokane, Pacific and Okanogan counties. The Washington State...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

3 teens arrested for allegedly firing shots at Discovery Park, guns seized

SEATTLE - Three 17-year-old boys were arrested Friday, suspected of firing off shots at Discovery Park. Seattle Police say officers were called to the park Friday afternoon to reports of kids shooting guns. They arrived and found three teenagers, then arrested them. Officers got a search warrant for their car...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a 6-vehicle pile-up in Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)

On Thursday night, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Moses Lake. As per the initial information, the six-vehicle pile-up was reported at 6:24 p.m. on WA-17 and E Wheeler Rd in Grant County. The preliminary investigation showed that a Moses Lake man driving a pickup truck and trailer was traveling northbound on SR-17 with five other drivers stopped at the intersection.
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Noah Gurrola dead after a vehicle hits a tree near Cle Elum (Cle Elum, WA)

Authorities identified 20-year-old Noah Gurrola, from Bellevue, as the man who lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Saturday morning near Cle Elum. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 90, just west of Cle Elum at about 6:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, identified as Noah Gurrola, was heading eastbound on I-90 when his vehicle swerved off the roadway, flipped and slammed into a tree.
CLE ELUM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy