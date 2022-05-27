ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Kramer's ex alleges she was controlling, paranoid and manipulative over the course of their relationship, makes more wild allegations

By Jessica Wedemeyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe floodgates have been opened… In late May 2022, Jana Kramer's ex-boyfriend publicly opened up about her alleged bad behavior over the course of their relationship, kicking off a "he-said, she-said" situation that led to the former Navy SEAL dropping some major bombshells about the "One Tree Hill" alum....

SheKnows

The Way Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Learned About Affair With Sister-in-Law Is Crushing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As Hunter Biden’s wife, life sounded hard for Kathleen Buhle, who dealt with financial troubles and ongoing infidelity during their marriage. She’s now chronicling their time together in an upcoming memoir, If We Break, about the final heartbreak he caused that opened her eyes to how she and their daughters, Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 21, need to live their lives moving forward. After the death of Beau Biden in May 2015 from...
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are reportedly engaged, plus more news

Jack Antonoff pops the question to Margaret Qualley. Congrats are in order for Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff! After Margaret, 27, was spotted with some extra sparkle emanating from her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival last week, People confirmed on Monday, May 30, that the "Maid" star is engaged to the producer, 38. Margaret, whose mom is actress Andie McDowell, was first linked to Jack in August 2021. The two made their romance official on the red carpet at the AFI Awards Luncheon in early March. Six-time Grammy-winner Jack has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde and more. Margaret's new film "Stars at Noon" — which also features Taylor's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn — tied for the Grand Prixe at Cannes.
'Bridgerton' star discharged after mental health hospitalization, plus more celeb news

Ruby Barker says she's been discharged after mental health hospitalization. "Bridgerton" star Ruby Barker has been discharged from the hospital where she was being treated for a mental health condition, the actress confirmed on Instagram this week. In a new video posted on Monday, May 30, Ruby, who plays Marina Thompson on the Netflix romance series, told viewers how much their support has meant to her since she announced last week that she'd been hospitalized. "You've made me feel so happy to be alive," Ruby said in the clip, which she captioned, "I've been discharged from the hospital!" She went on to share that she now "can't wait for the future" and is "doing OK" while "taking some time for myself to relax and breathe." Sharing advice she might give her "younger self" in the clip, the British star said she'd have told herself, "Listen, it's not all doom and gloom, even when you hit rock bottom … There's funny stuff in life all the time. Sometimes you've just got to find the funny." Ruby also thanked the cast of "Bridgerton" and shouted-out Claudia Jessie, aka Eloise Bridgerton, for a solid life hack she once gave her. "She told me to flip the coin. It might be dull on one side, but just flip the coin and you'll find it's shiny on the other," Ruby recalled. "It's training your mind to find the funny … to find the light, to find the positive. It's a really hard thing to do, but if you can get into the practice of doing that, you've got it." In the caption, the actress also urged followers, "… take care of yourselves, don't be afraid to check in with your loved ones and we're all in this together as they say in High School Musical big big love." She'd previously shared that she was feeling "rage-filled" while managing the "intergenerational trauma" she felt she had "bundled up inside" herself. She also noted that she would eventually discuss her diagnosis.
