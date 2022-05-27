Jana Kramer's ex alleges she was controlling, paranoid and manipulative over the course of their relationship, makes more wild allegations

Ruby Barker says she's been discharged after mental health hospitalization. "Bridgerton" star Ruby Barker has been discharged from the hospital where she was being treated for a mental health condition, the actress confirmed on Instagram this week. In a new video posted on Monday, May 30, Ruby, who plays Marina Thompson on the Netflix romance series, told viewers how much their support has meant to her since she announced last week that she'd been hospitalized. "You've made me feel so happy to be alive," Ruby said in the clip, which she captioned, "I've been discharged from the hospital!" She went on to share that she now "can't wait for the future" and is "doing OK" while "taking some time for myself to relax and breathe." Sharing advice she might give her "younger self" in the clip, the British star said she'd have told herself, "Listen, it's not all doom and gloom, even when you hit rock bottom … There's funny stuff in life all the time. Sometimes you've just got to find the funny." Ruby also thanked the cast of "Bridgerton" and shouted-out Claudia Jessie, aka Eloise Bridgerton, for a solid life hack she once gave her. "She told me to flip the coin. It might be dull on one side, but just flip the coin and you'll find it's shiny on the other," Ruby recalled. "It's training your mind to find the funny … to find the light, to find the positive. It's a really hard thing to do, but if you can get into the practice of doing that, you've got it." In the caption, the actress also urged followers, "… take care of yourselves, don't be afraid to check in with your loved ones and we're all in this together as they say in High School Musical big big love." She'd previously shared that she was feeling "rage-filled" while managing the "intergenerational trauma" she felt she had "bundled up inside" herself. She also noted that she would eventually discuss her diagnosis.

