Dodge Announces Durango R/T Hemi Orange

If you want to see exactly how much driving has changed over the past century, take a look at the 1916 Autocar coal truck featured on a recent episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." One of several vehicles from this period in Leno's personal collection, this truck is a true throwback to the early days of driving. It has no battery (just a magneto), so all you get are acetylene lights and a hand crank. It rolls on wooden wheels with solid vulcanized rubber tires, with holes in the rear tires for spikes for winter driving. Somewhat worryingly, Leno says they're the century-old originals.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO