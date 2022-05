This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. It is no secret that commercial real estate investing is commonly seen as one of the more stable paths to generating long-term wealth. The only (and very big) caveat being the large amount of upfront money needed to initially invest — a ticket cost so high that it eliminates many would-be investors right out of the gate. If this is a hurdle you’re facing — and as an investor you don’t have a large cash reserve on hand you can pull from to expand your investing portfolio to include commercial real estate — have no fear. Tokenization is here. And the days of CRE investing being exclusive to those with an extra $50,000 to $100,000 laying around are over.

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO