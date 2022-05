Just how many photos are stored on your iPhone? How much storage are those photos (and videos) taking up? Although Apple has slowly raised the storage limits on its top-selling product in recent years, there's still no way to add storage to an existing device. Because of this, you might want to consider using iCloud for all your photo and video needs. With iCloud Photos, you can store original-resolution images and videos in the cloud.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO