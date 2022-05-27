ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Memorial Day travel expected to spike despite COVID, inflation

By Kasia Gregorczyk
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynAYp_0fs1xXsq00

SAN DIEGO — The latest COVID-19 case rates in San Diego are nearly 26 times the number of cases reported this same week leading up to Memorial Day last year.

However, with the least pandemic restrictions we’ve seen for a summer holiday in some time, experts are still expecting a very busy holiday for travel.

This is expected to be the fourth busiest Memorial Day weekend for travel on record in Southern California, with more than three million people projected to hit the road Thursday through Monday, according to AAA.

Feels like summer: Free movies in the park return!

“The overall travel volume is expected to be about 11% higher than what we saw last year and down about 8% from what we saw in 2019 before the pandemic began,” said Doug Shupe, with the Auto Club of Southern California.

America’s Finest City takes the number four spot in the top five destinations for Southern Californians this weekend. The majority of people will travel by car, despite the steep gas prices, AAA says.

“Gas prices in San Diego County are now at $6.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That is about $1.86 higher per gallon then last year at this time,” Shupe told FOX 5.

AAA says now more than ever, it’s best to book your travel as far in advance as you can for the best prices. The auto club expects the increased demand for travel to last all summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Memorial Day#Inflation#Summer Holiday#Southern Californians#Aaa#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy