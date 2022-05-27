ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Details from a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion may have leaked

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhqKK_0fs1vnYe00
(Image credit: CD Projekt)

A dataminer claims to have found subtitles for an upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion in the February patch that brought CD Projekt's underwhelming open-world game up to version 1.5. An archive containing text files, mostly of English dialogue but some in Polish, has been uploaded to multiple subreddits, including r/GamingLeaksAndRumours (opens in new tab).

Inside the archive are folders called "quest" and "open_world", the second of which has subfolders for "fixers", "mini_world_stories", "scene", "street_stories", and "world_encounters". The text lays out a storyline and related sidequests that begin with V infiltrating the Combat Zone, an area of Night City that wasn't previously explored in Cyberpunk 2077.

The questgiver is a netrunner using the name Songbird who hacks into V's head and temporarily replaces Johnny Silverhand, which seems like a convenient way of explaining Keanu Reeves' absence. Presumably getting him back into the recording booth for even a sizeable DLC wouldn't be worth the cost.

While the meat and potatoes of this expansion seems like a side story, there are also files relating to Cyberpunk 2077's endings, suggesting that if you play through it you can unlock a different version of at least one of them. It all looks pretty legit, but it's also probably an excerpt from a work-in-progress that could change drastically by the time it's done, and is currently scheduled for a 2023 release.

Earlier this year CD Projekt joint CEO Adam Kiciński reiterated that Cyberpunk 2077 expansions were still in development, saying, "I can confirm we are working on expansions; nothing's changed here." However, the announcement of the next Witcher game mentioned "the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion" in the singular, and during a CD Projekt Q1 2022 results conference Kiciński also seemed to refer to a "Cyberpunk expansion" (opens in new tab). Redditors who were expecting two add-ons are not taking the idea there will only be one well, though it's entirely possible they're reading too much into inconsistent plural usage by non-native English speakers. We'll have to wait and see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYpVs_0fs1vnYe00

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Diablo 4: Everything we know

The latest on Diablo 4's classes, world, trailers, and everything else we know about it. After years of speculation and rumors, Blizzard finally revealed Diablo 4 during BlizzCon 2019. It wasn't a surprise: Diablo 4 had been an open secret for some time. But it made a splash with a gory cinematic trailer, and Blizzard gave us a few tidbits about some familiar returning character classes. And then... we waited.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Giorgio Moroder
Person
Keanu Reeves
PC Gamer

Crystal Project is a love letter to JRPGs and job systems

The indie RPG features a seamless, non-linear open world to sandbox in. Indie JRPG Crystal Project has seen a lot of positive buzz from fans since it released, a non-linear JRPG where you're free to explore the world and play around with an extensive system of custom classes. Presently sitting at 784 reviews on Steam, 92% positive, Crystal Project might be the game to beat in indie JRPG design this year.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

After a year of silence, Blizzard president says Warcraft 3: Reforged info is coming 'soon'

Nothing new has come out about Warcraft 3: Reforged after its team went silent in 2021. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has responded to a fan request for information on Warcraft 3: Reforged (opens in new tab), saying that the team will say something in the next month. "You'll hear something from them soon (in June)," Ybarra posted on Twitter. (opens in new tab)
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What we want from Elden Ring DLC

Will FromSoftware follow the Dark Souls playbook with Elden Ring expansions?. We've played a hell of a lot of Elden Ring over the last three months. But too much? Considering we're now daydreaming about what FromSoftware may add to the Lands Between, there may be no such thing. I still...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Projekt#English#Polish#Gamingleaksandrumours#Open World#World Encounters#Dlc
PC Gamer

Here's the Diablo Immortal release roadmap

Blizzard has laid out the release roadmap for Diablo Immortal (opens in new tab)'s ahead of its full launch on June 2nd, which if you haven't heard is coming to PC after all (opens in new tab), in addition to mobile devices. You can already pre-load Diablo Immortal for PC right now, via Battle.net, and can consult the handy chart for when it'll properly kick off. A single account will work across both PC and mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Steam Deck's refresh rate can now be adjusted on the fly

When the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) released earlier this year, we were impressed by Valve's portable gaming PC hybrid. That being said, whenever new hardware is released one of the biggest hurdles can be continued support. Valve have been pretty on top of this for the Steam Deck, releasing fixes for fans, and constantly adding more verified games to the system (opens in new tab), and those helpful little tweaks keep coming.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
PC Gamer

Zotac is still making even weirder VR PC backpacks

So far 2022 has had a focus on lightweight portable gaming. We've seen the successful launch and continued support of Valve's Steam Deck (opens in new tab) as well as some lovely looking little gaming laptops announced. Streaming games has also seen a tonne of attention (opens in new tab) to make gaming even easier on the go, no matter your hardware.
ELECTRONICS
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 4' Is Free To Download And Keep For A Limited Time

The excellent Far Cry 4 will be free to download and keep in the next few weeks, and it's definitely worth a look - if only to remind yourself of what was arguably the last really good Far Cry game before its formulaic approach to open-world design really started to outstay its welcome.
FIFA
PC Gamer

Asus launches new ROG laptop and cyberpunk game to go with it

Asus has grown into one of the stalwarts of PC gaming, offering high-end hardware ranging from graphics cards to sound cards, monitors to motherboards for generations. Seeing that they had a knack for this 'gaming hardware' stuff, in 2006 Asus launched the Republic of Gamers (ROG) line of products, which have included monitors, graphics cards and—most pertinently—high-end gaming laptops. Since then, ROG has been a go-to brand for gamers.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

They're doing a Lego kit of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order droid BD-1

Right, so you know the little robot that rides on your shoulder like a parrot in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (opens in new tab)? They're doing a big ol' Lego kit of it. It's pretty big! It stands "over 12.5 in. (31 cm) tall," which, and this is hilarious and I cannot make it up, the Lego website says makes a "Fun centerpiece for any room."
STAR WARS
PC Gamer

Playing Elden Ring with friends? The Seamless Co-op mod is the way to do it

This multiplayer overhaul from an experienced modder makes for a more enjoyable co-op experience. Co-op in Elden Ring feels like the one aspect of FromSoft's formula that wasn't adequately adapted to its new, open world setting. The tangle of items, disconnects, and restrictions was enough to make me throw up my hands and completely ignore online play in my time with the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Iron Harvest, the 1920s mech RTS, is getting a free 'World Map Campaign' update

The update will include pre-made and customizable scenarios for singleplayer wars of global conquest. Iron Harvest (opens in new tab) is essentially a World War 1 RTS, except that instead of developing primitive, unreliable tanks, the powers involved developed clunky, steam-powered battlemechs. It's a great concept and, happily, the execution lives up to it: We called it "a spectacular and rock-solid RTS" in our 82% review (opens in new tab), and a "worthy spiritual successor" to Relic's great Company of Heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy