LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews on Tuesday will kick off the massive, $305 million Tropicana-Interstate 15 interchange project near the Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Department of Transportation says that the Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue interchange “serves as one of the main getaways to the resort corridor and provides an essential connection for some of the Las Vegas Valley’s largest employment centers.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO