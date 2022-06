— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 4, 2022, Wednesday. The 50 basis point interest rate hike is the biggest rate hike by the Fed in the past two decades, but it's already priced in by the market. The attention amongst investors has shifted to the future path of rate hikes which the Fed Chair Powell revealed at the press conference after the interest rate decision.

