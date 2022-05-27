ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Strabane Township, PA

North Strabane author writes first novel in a decade

By Brad Hundt
Pennsylvania Almanac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Strabane resident Cori Wamsley has led a prolific life as a writer, penning novels and books for children and also leading her own publishing firm. There’s been a 10-year gap between her last novel and her newest one. The reason?. “I had kids,” Wamsley explained last...

thealmanac.net

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Author to discuss small-town mob history at Heinz History Center

The Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh will host Russell Shorto, author of the recently published book “Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob,” on Thursday, June 9, at 7 p.m. Using his grandfather’s career as a numbers runner in Johnstown as a starting point,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust mask requirement returns

PITTSBURGH — Visitors to Pittsburgh's Cultural District will need to bring a mask along with their show tickets. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says it will require masks at all indoor events, starting Wednesday. Heinz Hall, Benedum Center and other Pittsburgh Cultural Trust theaters and facilities are included in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Juneteenth Festival, Art Extravaganza and more around Sewickley

The Sewickley Community Center will host a Juneteenth Art & Music Festival on June 18 from noon-6 p.m. It is free and open to the public. There will be live music featuring The Flow Band, Ibeji Drum Ensemble and more, as well as children’s activities, vendors, a raffle, tours of the center, swimming ($2) and more. For more information, visit sewickleycommunitycenter.com.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Westmoreland art museum hosts 'triple feature' reception

A Saturday evening reception at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art was a “triple feature,” according to Anne Kraybill, the Greensburg museum’s Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO. It served as the opening of the exhibit, “Alone Together: Encounters in American Realism,” featuring works of magic realist and scene...
GREENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gap, PA
City
South Park Township, PA
City
Bridgeville, PA
City
Strabane, PA
City
North Strabane Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings for May 30, 2022, in Plum, Oakmont

Plum Borough’s SummerFest 2022 is scheduled from June 23-25 at Larry Mills Park, Fontana Drive. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The festival features food trucks, games plus fireworks on Saturday. Free round-trip shuttle service from Amplify...
PLUM, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

To infinity: Area woman to compete in Mrs. Galaxy Pageant

Sandahl Taylor isn't shooting for the stars. She's aiming to infinity and beyond. When Taylor, a military wife, mother and career woman, takes the stage this August at McAllen Convention Center in Texas, she will be the first Pennsylvanian woman in more than a decade to represent the state in the International Galaxy Pageant.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Stage AE hosting 'Masters of the Mic' featuring legends of hip-hop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several hip-hop legends will be performing in Pittsburgh today. The Citizen Science Lab will host the "Masters of the Mic" fundraiser at Stage AE. Artists performing include Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Daddy Kane, and Rakim among others. The Citizen Science Lab is a nonprofit that offers education STEM programs to underserved youth. "This fundraiser will help support quality, hands-on STEM programs designed to directly impact communities of color," said Dr. Andre Samuel, Founder, President, & CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. "Not only will the event celebrate science, but it will celebrate the roots of Hip-Hop along with some of the genre's pioneers."To become a sponsor or buy tickets, you can check out more on the Citizen Science Lab at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Getting creative with Legos

The Peters Township Public Library encouraged kids to get creative with a family Lego night on Monday. The children who attended took the opportunity to let their imaginations run wild, building dream lands and making Lego dinosaurs face off against mythical creatures. The next family Lego night will take place at the library at 6:30 p.m. June 27. Those interested can register on the library website. There are spots available for 15 kids. Creations are displayed in the library following the event.
MCMURRAY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walnut Grill#German#West Virginia University
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Teacher, Friends of Rachel recognized in Plum

Nathan Pfeiffer, a teacher at Holiday Park Elementary School, was recognized by Plum Borough School Board as being one of 50 teachers selected for the Disney Imagination Campus Celebration. “I’ve been lucky enough to have great support from teaching these amazing students at Plum,” Pfeiffer said at the board’s May...
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Rib and Music Festival is underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great food and live music are just some of the things you can enjoy at the Butler Rib and Music Festival.The festival is taking place all weekend long at the Butler Farm show grounds.The event brings nationally-known rib masters to Butler County.Tickets are $7 and parking is just $5.Today's festivities run from noon until ten o'clock tonight.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Pennsylvania Almanac

Identity theft, shredding event planned for Moon Township June 11

State Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Moon, state Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Bridgeville, and Moon Township are hosting an identity theft/shredding event June 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Moon Area Middle School. No more than two bags or boxes per household will be permitted. Businesses are also discouraged from bringing...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Customer walks into empty Burger King

GREEN TREE, Pa. — If you've tried to order from a fast-food restaurant recently, you may have noticed a longer wait for service. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer shared a video of one local restaurant with not a single employee or customer inside. (Click the video player above...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Frankie Avalon joins forces with Fabian for Rivers Casino show

A couple of legendary ’50s and ’60s crooners, Frankie Avalon and Fabian, will be appearing together as “Dick Fox’s Golden Boys” on Aug. 27 at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the North Shore. Both were teen idols, as they were called back in their heyday. Avalon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt, Penn State bring back indoor mask mandates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Masks are back at two major universities in Pennsylvania. Pitt and Penn State have reinstated the indoor mask mandate at their campuses. Penn State's policy goes back into effect Tuesday, and also covers campuses at Beaver, Greater Allegheny and New Kensington. The CDC labeled Allegheny, Westmoreland, Butler and Beaver counties as areas of high transmission for COVID-19 when the agency updated its data. The CDC recommends everyone wears masks indoors in areas of high transmission.
PENN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Formerly endangered falcons calling Tarentum Bridge, U.S. Steel Clairton Works home

Youngsters of the formerly endangered peregrine falcon are popping up at usual places like the Tarentum Bridge and an unexpected location — the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works. The peregrine falcon was removed from Pennsylvania’s endangered and threatened species list last year. In the 1970s, exposure to pesticides, especially...
CLAIRTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy