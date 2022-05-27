Beto O’Rourke joining advocacy groups’ rally across street from NRA convention in Houston

Beto O’Rourke will join a rally against gun violence at noon Friday in Houston as the National Rifle Association prepares to hold its convention with a slew of speakers, including former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and others.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now only sending videotaped remarks that will air at the convention, instead of attending.

The gathering at Discovery Green is hosted by advocacy groups, including Moms Demand Action , March for Our Lives, Texas American Federation of Teachers, Houston Federation of Teachers, Black Lives Matter Houston, Indivisible Houston, FIEL Houston, and the Harris County Democratic Party.

Discovery Green Park is located directly across Avenida De Las Americas St. from the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is hosting the NRA Convention Friday-Sunday.

O’Rourke, a Democrat running against Abbott for Texas governor, will participate in the rally against gun violence as Texans gather to hold the NRA and the politicians they financially support accountable.

The rally comes in the wake of the deadly Uvalde massacre this week that left 19 children and two students dead inside Robb Elementary.

O’Rourke has spent Wednesday and Thursday in Uvalde meeting with impacted families and standing in solidarity with the community, a release said.

Those interested in attending should arrive by 11 a.m. at Discovery Green, located at 1500 McKinney St, Houston.

Several musical stars, including Larry Gatlin , Don McLean and Lee Greenwood have all backed out of appearing and performing at the NRA event . Other performers have followed, including Restless Heart singer Larry Stewart, and T. Graham Brown.