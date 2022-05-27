ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Beto O’Rourke joining advocacy groups’ rally across street from NRA convention in Houston

By Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Jd1B_0fs1og8600

Beto O’Rourke will join a rally against gun violence at noon Friday in Houston as the National Rifle Association prepares to hold its convention with a slew of speakers, including former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and others.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now only sending videotaped remarks that will air at the convention, instead of attending.

The gathering at Discovery Green is hosted by advocacy groups, including Moms Demand Action , March for Our Lives, Texas American Federation of Teachers, Houston Federation of Teachers, Black Lives Matter Houston, Indivisible Houston, FIEL Houston, and the Harris County Democratic Party.

Discovery Green Park is located directly across Avenida De Las Americas St. from the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is hosting the NRA Convention Friday-Sunday.

O’Rourke, a Democrat running against Abbott for Texas governor, will participate in the rally against gun violence as Texans gather to hold the NRA and the politicians they financially support accountable.

The rally comes in the wake of the deadly Uvalde massacre this week that left 19 children and two students dead inside Robb Elementary.

O’Rourke has spent Wednesday and Thursday in Uvalde meeting with impacted families and standing in solidarity with the community, a release said.

Those interested in attending should arrive by 11 a.m. at Discovery Green, located at 1500 McKinney St, Houston.

Several musical stars, including Larry Gatlin , Don McLean and Lee Greenwood have all backed out of appearing and performing at the NRA event . Other performers have followed, including Restless Heart singer Larry Stewart, and T. Graham Brown.

Comments / 35

Momma Spanky40
3d ago

the government would love to take our 2nd amendment away because there would be nothing standing in the way of them doing what China is doing to there citizens.... our amendments are there for a reason I will protect my family with my 2nd amendment

Reply(2)
8
Jesse Perez
3d ago

The NRA promotes SAFE and RESPONSIBLE firearm use. To protest the NRA is to promote DANGEROUS and IRRESPONSIBLE firearm use.

Reply
8
Sharon Bice
3d ago

Republicans put a vote up for school security , across the nation today, and the Democrats refused it. But send billions of our tax dollars to other countries. You woke yet?

Reply
4
Related
defendernetwork.com

Protesters speak outside Houston-hosted NRA Convention

Tensions were not nearly as high as some expected as protesters confronted NRA Convention attendees and members of the various law enforcement agencies who were there to protect them. However, passions were still on level 10 regarding people’s stances on gun accessibility, gun reform, gun violence and the need for something to be done to protect children, teachers and others from being potential targets.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Photo Gallery: Houston-hosted NRA Convention protest

The Defender Network was on the scene at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green to capture protesters and attendees of the recent NRA Convention. The protest gathering featured several high school and college student speakers demanding gun reform, as well as activists Kandice Webber, University of Houston Student Government Association President Joshua Martin, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, Black Lives Matter member Ashton P. Woods and representatives of Moms Demand Action, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and other groups. In addition, several family members of loved ones lost to gun violence were in attendance along with many elected officials, including U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and State Rep. Jolanda Jones.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Elections
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX
KEDM

Days after the Uvalde shooting, the NRA convention went on as planned

The National Rifle Association's annual convention came to a close on Sunday, going on as planned in Houston some 300 miles from Uvalde and days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers there. Thousands gathered inside of the George R. Brown Convention Center for the NRA meeting while...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T. Graham Brown
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Lee Greenwood
Person
Larry Gatlin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Don Mclean
fox7austin.com

Activist confronts Ted Cruz in Houston restaurant following NRA convention

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by gun-reform activists at a Houston restaurant on May 27 just hours after he spoke at the NRA convention. The activists were with the organization Indivisible Houston, which says on its website that it "advocates for government of, by,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Texas Democratic Party#Protest#Discovery Green#Moms Demand Action#Our Lives#Democrat#Texans
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston named top moving destination in U.S.

Relocations in the U.S. surged in 2021 as Americans began searching for cities that accommodated their new pandemic-era lifestyles. An estimated 14-23 million people moved last year, and according to a recent survey by truck rental company Penske, most of them headed towards the Lone Star State. Texas dominated the...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News Channel 25

Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
fox26houston.com

Anti-semitic flyers found in Meyerland, authorities investigating

MEYERLAND, Texas - Racist, anti-semitic fliers were found sprinkled through multiple streets in Meyerland this weekend. This is at least the fourth incident in the Houston area over the last several months. The flyers were placed into a Ziplock bag with some rocks and dropped along residents' yards on Saturday,...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
602
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy