San Diego Students Walk Out of Class to Protest Gun Violence After Texas School Shooting
By Amber Frias
NBC San Diego
3 days ago
In the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, thousands of students from San Diego County and across the country walked out of their classrooms Thursday in protest of gun violence. “We’re proud of our students for taking a stand," said Scott Parr, principal at Steele...
In San Diego County, that same week in May, the arrest of another Black man, Amaurie Johnson, by white police officer Matthew Dages sparked a protest in La Mesa on May 30. Johnson’s arrest was caught on video and streamed on social media, garnering millions of views. The social...
SAN DIEGO — "Its been overwhelming to be honest. Its been very difficult," said San Diego native and SDSU graduate Melissa Abeyta. Abeyta was in shock to find out her 9-year-old cousin Kendall was inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman rushed in killing 19 students and two teachers.
Video captured the gunman in front of Robb Elementary School in Texas shortly before he entered the building and murdered 19 children and two teachers. No one stopped him. Parents are seen outside of the school begging law enforcement to raid the school and help their children. Now, Texas law...
Deputies in two Florida counties are investigating separate alleged school shooting threats involving a teenager and a 10-year-old student. Corey Anderson, 18 was arrested Sunday after posting images on social media showing him with several weapons, including a rifle, and a caption that read “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
In the wake of yet another mass shooting, some Texas politicians have called for increased mental health services to help prevent the next tragedy. But experts working in the field warn that there is no fully effective solution to stop these shootings before they happen, with some saying that blaming mental health is a deflection from the fact that gun control is a necessary part of prevention.
The Texas school shooting brings back memories of two school shootings in San Diego County. At the time, the shootings at Santana High School and Granite Hills High were considered among the worst in the country. Now, school shootings seem no longer out of the ordinary. A retired teacher who was wounded at Granite Hills High School reflects on what happened 21 years ago, and what is still happening now.
A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa on Memorial Day evening, according to police. Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous scene caught on camera – drivers taking over a popular Mission valley intersection, doing donuts with people standing inches away from the skidding cars. San Diego Police say they started getting 911 calls around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. “They have the road and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate Memorial Day 2022 with various shipboard activities and exhibits to thank and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen wearing the uniform...
05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
On Friday morning, less than 72 hours after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, thousands of gun owners gathered four hours away in Houston to defend and celebrate the types of laws that made it possible for a teenager to purchase a pair of AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles days after his 18th birthday.
A gunman held up a Shell gas station early Monday morning in the Point Loma Heights area of San Diego. The robbery occurred at about 12:40 a.m. at 4201 West Point Loma Boulevard, said San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. The suspect walked into the Food Mart, selected a beverage...
San Diego County sheriff's deputies Monday will wrap up increased patrols aimed at snaring impaired drivers during the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said. "If you are caught driving impaired, you will go to jail," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. "Driving under the influence doesn't just mean alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana."
Last May, 29-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez of California punched a flight attendant in the face on a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego. Now, she must pay for her actions by serving 15 months in federal prison. According to HuffPost, this determination was made by the federal judge in San...
Investigators said Friday that the scene commander at the Uvalde school shooting chose to wait for additional help instead of continuing to attempt entry to a classroom where students had been shot and the gunman barricaded himself behind a locked door. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw called...
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Family members searching for an at-risk woman found her body Sunday in some brush about a mile from her home, police said. Carter's relatives found her lying face-down in some brush just east of the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.
