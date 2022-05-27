3M will pay $2.8 million fine for hazardous waste violations in Cottage Grove

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Hennepin; Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Central Wright County in central Minnesota Southern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota Anoka County in east central Minnesota Isanti County in east central Minnesota Eastern Benton County in central Minnesota Sherburne County in central Minnesota East central Stearns County in central Minnesota * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waite Park to Monticello to near Corcoran, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Maple Grove, Big Lake and Albertville around 645 PM CDT. Brooklyn Park, Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman around 650 PM CDT. Coon Rapids, Ramsey, Champlin, Anoka and St. Francis around 655 PM CDT. Andover and Princeton around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cambridge and Milaca. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

ANOKA COUNTY, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO