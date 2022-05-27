Johnson hits a pair of three run home runs knocks in six to lead Sailors over Wyoming 10-0

The Local Sports Journal’s latest edition of its monthly magazine is hitting the streets and we are very excited. This month’s edition includes 12 feature stories on local veterans who are involved in athletics. What better way to celebrate our local heroes than to put them in the spotlight in the month of May with Memorial Day coming up in just a few days? The magazine also includes a look at the 2022 inductees into the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame, a Muskegon Clippers preview and much, much more. Look for a copy in one of many locations throughout the area.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO