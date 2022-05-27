Indian Health Service nominee vows to take on long-standing challenges

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Newly disclosed documents have revealed the United States government's plans in the event of a potential apocalypses - which include putting the kibosh on all civilian communications during wartime. The previously classified files, obtained by the NYU nonpartisan nonprofit the Brennan Center for Justice, detail wartime powers the president can...
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday he wants to change the name of a notorious drug-producing area known as "The Golden Triangle" to "The Triangle of Good, Hard-Working People." The remote, mountainous area in northern Mexico is where the borders of the three states of Chihuahua,...
Comments / 0