Red Lake finishes off regular season with loss to Pine River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After two rounds of destructive storms on Memorial Day, Minnesota is cooling down and getting a break from severe weather for the work week. A tornado watch was in effect for much of Minnesota and parts of South Dakota Monday evening. For the first time in a decade, the National Weather Service classified Monday’s watch as a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” in Minnesota due to the high probability for two or more tornados to come from it. There were some unconfirmed tornadoes reported Monday, including one that struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO