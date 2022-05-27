Red Lake finishes off regular season with loss to Pine River

Braun Park in Cloquet was the sight for the Section 7AAA softball Quarterfinals. Cloquet was taking on Chisago Lakes. Courtney Preston collected two RBI's on the day, as Chisago won 10-0. The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks where taking on the Duluth Denfeld Hunters in their game. Great pitching from Addie Linder...
Minnesota is bracing for an outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including the potential for tornadoes, Memorial Day afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service was keeping a close eye on the state, particularly west of the Interstate 35 corridor. The agency said hail potentially as large as 2 inches, wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain and flooding were possible.
(FOX 9) - The storm system sweeping through Minnesota Monday has led to delays in sandbagging operations in parts of northern Minnesota, where floodwaters are expected to rise for the next several days. Koochiching County halted its sandbagging effort due to lightning. "While it is frustrating to have to cease...
Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
At the March Regular Council Meeting, the Red Lake Tribal Council voted unanimously to lift all COVID-19 mandates via Resolution No. 45-2022, 8 for and 0 against. However it is at the discretion of the Program Directors to determine if any COVID-19 Precautions remain in place at their facilities. COVID...
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Erika Bailey-Johnson filed for the state House 2B seat today. The newly drawn House district includes parts of seven counties: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, and Mahnomen; and all of White Earth and Leech Lake reservations. "I'm running for House because we need a strong...
CLIMAX, Minn. – Two fires in Northern Minnesota may have been caused by lightning strikes. The first fire was in Polk County shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday as strong storms rolled through. It was in an outbuilding on a property in Climax. A second fire occurred around 1 p.m....
LYND, Minn. (KFGO/KELO) – Off-road wheelchairs are coming soon to five state parks throughout Minnesota. These “Track Chairs” are electric powered chairs that can help disabled visitors explore areas of the state parks in new ways, often on trails that are not suitable for regular wheelchairs. Camden...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A severe line of thunderstorms pushed their way through southeastern South Dakota and into Minnesota and Iowa, early on Monday, May 30. Here is a look at some of the damage from around the area:. You can submit photos or video by emailing ushare@keloland.com.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is attempting to make the great outdoors accessible to everyone by introducing all-terrain "track chairs" for use at state parks and trails. From noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, DNR and state parks officials will debut the...
A Minnesota state park recently made an exciting announcement about their growing bison herd. The herd lives at Minneopa State Park in Mankato, Minnesota and park officials are reporting a record number of bison calves that were born into the herd this spring. This bison herd is genetically rare so...
A potentially dangerous Memorial Day is on tap as a severe thunderstorms threaten nearly all of Minnesota, in addition to a potential tornado outbreak in western parts of the state. "A rare severe weather set up will be in place later today. We ask that people pay extra attention to...
Minnesotans will need to be aware of the weather the rest of the holiday weekend as there is potential for dangerous storms not only late Sunday night, but again with potentially a widespread severe weather outbreak on Memorial Day. Strong storms that moved through Minnesota early Sunday morning have weakened,...
Bemidji, Minn. – Bemidji State University’s annual North Woods Writer’s Conference will welcome award-winning authors from around the nation from June 20-26. Since 2003, writers from all over the United States have gathered on the shores of Lake Bemidji with authors and teachers to practice writing poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction. After two virtual conferences in 2020 and 2021, the week-long conference will return the Minnesota’s North Woods.
O'bahsheeng Three Star Warrior Society, honored veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice with a 21-gun salute in all four Red Lake Reservation Districts, Little Rock, Red Lake, Redby, and Ponemah (O'bahsheeng.)
Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After two rounds of destructive storms on Memorial Day, Minnesota is cooling down and getting a break from severe weather for the work week.
A tornado watch was in effect for much of Minnesota and parts of South Dakota Monday evening. For the first time in a decade, the National Weather Service classified Monday’s watch as a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” in Minnesota due to the high probability for two or more tornados to come from it.
There were some unconfirmed tornadoes reported Monday, including one that struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria....
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — 9 p.m. Mayor David Reller of Forada, Minnesota gave KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff an exclusive look at the damage to the city caused by a possible tornado. If the tornado in Forada is confirmed by the National Weather Service, it will be the second that has occurred in that area in about 17 days. The first was confirmed in Alexandria on May 13.
