Mobile County, AL

COVID-19: How Cases in the Mobile, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fs1f2mW00 The U.S. reported over 736,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 24, bringing the total count to more than 82.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 994,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 30.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 34.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.4% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Mobile, AL metro area consists of Mobile County and Washington County. As of May 24, there were 27,216.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Mobile residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,524.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Mobile metro area, Mobile County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 24, there were 27,399.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Mobile County, the most of any county in Mobile, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Washington County, there were 22,616.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Mobile.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Mobile metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Mobile, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 24 per 100,000 residents
12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 37,981 23,568.4 341 211.6
20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 36,959 24,929.8 746 503.2
26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 116,015 25,386.0 1,265 276.8
33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 97,471 26,093.6 1,591 425.9
19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 56,031 26,326.6 681 320.0
33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 117,207 27,216.0 1,715 398.2
46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 68,333 27,258.9 1,044 416.5
22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 40,635 27,581.5 659 447.3
23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 28,801 28,030.7 651 633.6
13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 306,202 28,212.8 3,797 349.8
11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 32,512 28,365.5 628 547.9
19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 43,930 28,849.9 678 445.3

