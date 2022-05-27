La La Land to Brew Coffee and Kindness in Dallas’s NorthPark Center

La La Land Kind Café is expanding its Dallas presence with a new suite at NorthPark Center .

Located at 8687 North Central Expy , the incoming café will set up shop in suite 2208 of the upscale shopping mall. According to a recent project filing with the state , La La Land is taking over an existing tenant suite of 465 square feet. Renovation work will start in June, with an estimated completion date of March 2023.

When it is ready, the café will provide counter service only.

Opened in Dallas in 2019, La La Land was founded by Francois Reihani as a means to provide support and jobs to young people who have aged out of the foster system.

“We truly are in the business of kindness,” Reihani told CNN in 2020 . “We provide not just a stable job for our youth, but a support system with love and care. The basics that any human being needs in our lives.”

The all organic coffee shop overs a variety of coffee and matcha options. Signature lattes include:

La La Latte – la la froth, honey, organic espresso, milk

– la la froth, honey, organic espresso, milk The Perfect Latte – secret sauce, organic espresso, bell milk

– secret sauce, organic espresso, bell milk Lavender Bloom Latte – lavender, vanilla, organic espresso, milk

– lavender, vanilla, organic espresso, milk Yellow Rose Latte – rose saffron la la froth, organic espresso, milk

– rose saffron la la froth, organic espresso, milk Butterfly Latte – blue butterfly pea flower, organic espresso, milk

There’s also iced teas, lemonade, and hot teas. Toast, chia seed pudding and overnight oats are among the food offerings.