These Are the Counties in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 312 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bollinger County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bollinger County stands at 334 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cape Girardeau metro area, Bollinger County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Bollinger County, MO 334 41 21,513 2,642 2 Cape Girardeau County, MO 315 247 24,220 18,970 3 Alexander County, IL 230 15 19,887 1,299

